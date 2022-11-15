Basketball NCAA stock

J.R. Mazza scored 25 points, including seven three-point field goals, and the Washington & Jefferson men’s basketball team opened Presidents’ Athletic Conference play Tuesday night with a 93-84 road victory over Bethany.

W&J (1-0, 2-1) forged a 57-43 halftime lead, saw Bethany close to within eight early in the second half but blew the game open before a late push by the Bison cut the final gap to single digits.

