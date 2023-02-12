Freshman Stellanie Loutsion came off the bench to score 16 points, Meghan Dryburgh added 13 and Washington & Jefferson cruised to a 74-50 win at Waynesburg in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference women’s basketball game Saturday.
The win was the 500th in the career of Washington & Jefferson head coach Jina DeRubbo. She is the first coach in PAC history to win 500 career games, all at conference-member schools. DeRubbo has a 500-201 record in 19 years at W&J and seven at Bethany.
DeRubbo is only one of 20 active Division III women’s basketball coaches with 500 wins.
W&J (17-1, 21-2), the PAC leader, held an 18-16 lead after one quarter and then limited Waynesburg to only 11 points over the next two periods.
Eleven different Presidents cracked the scoring column.
Waynesburg (2-16, 2-21) received 19 points from Anika Dansby and 10 from Marley Wolf.
Mercyhurst 57, California 46: California was unable to overcome its season-worst shooting percentage and lost 57-46 at Mercyhurst in PSAC action.
Cal (11-8, 15-10) shot only 26 percent but was tied 38-38 entering the fourth quarter. Mercyhurst outscored Cal 19-8 over the final 10 minutes.
The Vulcans’ Allycia Harris had her fourth double-double of the year with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Ciaira Loyd had 10 points.
Men’s results
Wash & Jeff 88, Waynesburg 86: Washington & Jefferson scored the game’s final six points and edged host Waynesburg 88-86 in a PAC game.
There were 13 lead changes but W&J (14-4, 17-6) trailed by 10 points early in the second half.
A three-pointer by Matt Seidel, who scored a team-high 23 points, pulled W&J to within 86-85 with 1:05 to play. Two free throws by Nick Gearhart with 22 seconds remaining gave the Presidents an 87-86 lead.
Waynesburg (3-15, 5-17) did not make a field goal in the final five minutes.
W&J’s Kyran Mitchell had 19 points and 10 rebounds, J.R. Mazza scored 16 and Gearhart had 11.
Antwon Baker led Waynesburg with 25 points and 16 rebounds, Matt Popeck scored 19, and Ryan Felberg and Corey Easton each had 13.
California 76, Mercyhurst 71: California climbed above the .500 mark, both in the PSAC West and overall, with a 76-71 win at Mercyhurst.
Cal is 10-9 in the PSAC and 13-12 overall. Mercyhurst slips to 14-4 and 18-4.
The Vulcans put four players in double figures, led by Keith Palek’s 19. K.J. McClurg had 18 points, Donald Whitehead 17 and Jermaine Hall 14.
