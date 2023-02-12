Basketball NCAA stock

Freshman Stellanie Loutsion came off the bench to score 16 points, Meghan Dryburgh added 13 and Washington & Jefferson cruised to a 74-50 win at Waynesburg in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference women’s basketball game Saturday.

The win was the 500th in the career of Washington & Jefferson head coach Jina DeRubbo. She is the first coach in PAC history to win 500 career games, all at conference-member schools. DeRubbo has a 500-201 record in 19 years at W&J and seven at Bethany.

