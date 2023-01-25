Bryn Bezjak made a three-point field goal from the left wing as time expired to give the Washington & Jefferson women’s basketball team a thrilling 59-56 victory over Chatham in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game Wednesday night at Salvitti Family Gymnasium.
The win was the 16 straight for W&J (13-0, 17-1). Bezjak’s basket came after Chatham (8-5, 11-6) missed a driving layup in the closing seconds. W&J grabbed the rebound and raced the basketball upcourt. Meghan Dryburgh made a drive to the basket but was defended and from the baseline she passed out to Bezjak, who was alone on the left wing in front of the W&J bench.
Bezjak’s basket not only won the game, it gave Dryburgh her 10 assist of the night as she finished with a triple-double that included 18 points and 11 rebounds.
W&J led for much of the game but Chatham rallied in the fourth quarter and took a 50-48 lead. Dryburgh made a three-point play that put W&J up 56-53 with 3:54 left. Chatham tied it with a three-pointer by Aurielle Brunner with 1:06 remaining.
Bezjak finished with 13 points. Adalynn Cherry and Sarah Berardelli each had 10.
Brunner led Chatham with 14 points and Ashlie Louden scored 12.
Chatham shot only 29 percent but stayed within striking distance as W&J committed 22 turnovers to the Cougars’ seven.
California 91, Mansfield 53: Halle Herrington had another big night shooting from long range as she scored 21 points to lead California to a 91-53 thumping of visiting Mansfield in a PSAC game.
Two nights after making seven three-pointers in a win at Seton Hill, Herrington made six more from behind the arc against Mansfield. Cal shot a blistering 59 percent for the game and made 10 of 20 three-point attempts.
Herrington led four players in double figures for Cal (8-5, 12-7). Ciaira Loyd had 15 points and 10 assists, Allycia Harris had 14 points and a game-high eight rebounds, and rajah Fink had 14 points.
Jasmine Hilton led Mansfield (1-12, 2-15) with 13 points.
Saint Vincent 81, Waynesburg 49: Saint Vincent stayed within striking distance of first place in the PAC with a 81-49 rout of Waynesburg.
Saint Vincent (12-2, 14-3) jumped out to a 21-point lead at halftime en route to winning its 10th straight.
Madison Weber led four Bearcats in double figures with 21 points.
Anika Dansby had 13 points and marley Wolf 10 for Waynesburg (2-11, 2-16).
Men’s results
Wash & Jeff 84, Chatham 78: Freshman Matt Seidl scored a career-high XX points and J.r. Mazza made a tiebreaking three-point field goal with 1:15 remaining as Washington & Jefferson defeated host Chatham 84-78 in a PAC game.
W&J leads the conference with an 11-3 record in league play and 14-5 mark overall. Chatham falls to 9-4, 10-8. The Cougars lost for the first time at home in six PAC games.
Chatham led 45-41 at halftime but W&J used a 12-0 run in the wecond half to gain the lead at 58-53.
Chatham led 78-75 before a three-point play by Seidl tied the score, Mazza’s three-point shot gave the Presidents the lead for good.
Mazza finished with 14 points. Michael Bigley had 11 for W&J and Brandon Jakiela 10.
