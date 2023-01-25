Basketball NCAA stock

Bryn Bezjak made a three-point field goal from the left wing as time expired to give the Washington & Jefferson women’s basketball team a thrilling 59-56 victory over Chatham in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game Wednesday night at Salvitti Family Gymnasium.

The win was the 16 straight for W&J (13-0, 17-1). Bezjak’s basket came after Chatham (8-5, 11-6) missed a driving layup in the closing seconds. W&J grabbed the rebound and raced the basketball upcourt. Meghan Dryburgh made a drive to the basket but was defended and from the baseline she passed out to Bezjak, who was alone on the left wing in front of the W&J bench.

