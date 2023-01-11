Meghan Dryburgh had 18 points and 14 rebounds as Washington & Jefferson ran its winning streak to 13 games with a 54-51 road win over pesky Bethany in a women’s basketball game Wednesday night.
W&J (9-0, 14-1), the Presidents’ Athletic Conference leader, never could shake Bethany (4-7, 4-12) on the Bison’s home court. The Presidents led 26-20 at halftime and 40-34 after three quarters.
Sarah Berardelli scored 11 points for W&J. Dryburgh made eight of 13 shots.
Makenzee Mason led Bethany in scoring with 17 points.
California 69, Edinboro 59: Rajah Fink and Ciaira Loyd each had a double-double, powering California to a 69-59 win over visiting Edinboro in a key PSAC West contest.
The key to the game was an 11-0 run by California (6-2, 9-4) in the second quarter that opened a 33-20 lead. Edinboro (5-3, 8-5) was never able to recover, though the Fighting Scots pulled to within 58-54 with a little less than five minutes to play.
Fink led Cal with 15 points, 16 rebounds and three blocked shots. Loyd had 14 points and 11 assists. Alicia Young came off the bench to score 12 points and Allycia Harris had 10.
Edinboro’s Hayley Sims scored a game-high 28 points.
Chatham 63, Waynesburg 51: At Waynesburg, three-pointers and takeaways trumped rebounds.
Chatham made 11 three-point field goals and defeated Waynesburg 63-51 in a PAC game.
Waynesburg lost despite winning a one-sided rebounding battle. The Yellow Jackets held a 60-35 edge in rebounds but couldn’t overcome their 31 turnovers and Chatham’s long-range shooting.
Emily Durkee led Chatam with 16 points.
Clara Paige-Miller paced Waynesburg with 13 points, Marley Wolf scored 10 and Emma Seto had a game-high 18 rebounds and six assists.
Men’s results
California 78, Edinboro 63: K.J. McClurg scored a game-high 22 points, Keith Palek added 18 and California cruised past Edinboro 78-63 in a PSAC West Division game at the Convocation Center.
Donald Whitehead came off the bench to score 18 points for Cal (3-5, 6-8) and Jermaine Hall had 10. Cal forced Edinboro (2-6, 4-9) into 20 turnovers and the Fighting Scots shot only 39 percent.
Wash & Jeff 79, Bethany 56: Brandon Jakiela, Nick Gearhart and Kyran Mitchell combined for 54 points and 11 steals as Washington & Jefferson rolled to a 79-56 home-court win over Bethany in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
Jakiela, a freshman from South Fayette, led the Presidents (8-2, 11-4) with 19 points. Gearhart followed with 18 points and four steals, and Mitchell checked in with 17 points and five steals.
W&J was in control through as it forced 26 turnovers by Bethany (1-10, 1-15).
Matt Seidel scored 12 points for the Presidents.
Bethany’s Cole Dailey scored a game-high 23 points.
Chatham 63, Waynesburg 60: Blaine Gartley’s three-point play with 30 seconds remaining broke a tie game and sent Chatham on to a 63-60 win over host Waynesburg in a PAC contest.
The score was tied 57-57 when Gartley made a driving layup, was fouled and converted the ensuing free throw. Chatham (7-3, 8-7) pushed its lead to four points before a Waynesburg three-pointer by Ryan Felberg made it a one-point game. The Cougars closed the game with two free throws.
Chatham’s Marcos Cintron scored a game-high 23 points and made four of the Cougars’ 11 three-point field goals.
Waynesburg (2-8, 4-10) was led in scoring by Antone Baker, who tossed in 16 points to go with 12 rebounds. Jansen Knotts had 12 points, Matt Popeck 11 and Felberg 10.
