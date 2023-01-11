Basketball NCAA stock

Meghan Dryburgh had 18 points and 14 rebounds as Washington & Jefferson ran its winning streak to 13 games with a 54-51 road win over pesky Bethany in a women’s basketball game Wednesday night.

W&J (9-0, 14-1), the Presidents’ Athletic Conference leader, never could shake Bethany (4-7, 4-12) on the Bison’s home court. The Presidents led 26-20 at halftime and 40-34 after three quarters.

