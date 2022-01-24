Sarah Berardelli made 10 of 13 shots and scored a game-high 21 points, and Washington & Jefferson hammered Thiel on the boards en route to a 78-45 victory in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game at Salvitti Family Gymnasium.
W&J (9-0, 12-3) ran its winning streak to seven games and remained atop the PAC standings. Thiel (2-3, 4-7) was playing only its second game since Dec. 6.
The Presidents had no trouble with the Tomcats. W&J led 19-5 after one quarter and 35-16 at halftime before a 25-14 scoring edge in the third quarter.
Thirteen W&J players cracked the scoring column with Berardelli being the lone double-digit scorer. The Presidents shot 45 percent and outrebounded Thiel 47-29.
Lexy Wagner had 13 points for the Tomcats.
Chatham 66, Waynesburg 54: Chatham scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to break a tie and went on to a 66-54 win over visiting Waynesburg in the PAC.
The score was tied 43-43 after three quarters, but Emily Durkee, who finished with 12 points, opened the fourth quarter with a three-point basket and Chatham (4-3, 10-4) never trailed again.
Julianna Skowron also scored 12 points for Chatham.
Waynesburg (1-8, 1-14), which lost its seventh straight, received a game-high 16 points from Brooke Fuller. Madison Dayton had 11 points.
Men’s results
Chatham 80, Waynesburg 63: Marcos Cintron scored 20 points, Brandon Lavernia had 19 and Chatham pulled away in the second half to an 80-63 win over visiting Waynesburg in the PAC.
Chatham (6-1, 11-1) won its fifth straight. The Cougars led 29-24 at halftime and outscored Waynesburg 51-39 in the second half.
Chatham made 13 three-point field goals, including four each by Cintron and Lavernia. Malik Potter chipped in with 17 points for the winners.
Waynesburg was led in scoring by Nijon Kirkman’s 23 points that included four three-point baskets. Jansen Knotts had 16 points and Matt Popeck 10.
The Yellow Jackets dropped to 6-3 in the PAC and 10-6 overall.