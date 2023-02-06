Basketball NCAA stock

Meghan Dryburgh scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Bryn Bezjak had 12 points and Washington & Jefferson won its 20th game of the season, 59-42, over Thiel in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference women’s basketball game Monday night.

The Presidents (16-1, 20-2) came to life in the second half after leading by only 30-26 at halftime. W&J scored 34 points off turnovers. Thiel committed 31 turnovers.

