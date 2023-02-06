Meghan Dryburgh scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Bryn Bezjak had 12 points and Washington & Jefferson won its 20th game of the season, 59-42, over Thiel in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference women’s basketball game Monday night.
The Presidents (16-1, 20-2) came to life in the second half after leading by only 30-26 at halftime. W&J scored 34 points off turnovers. Thiel committed 31 turnovers.
Dryburgh also had three assists, three blocked shots and six steals. Sarah Berardelli grabbed 10 rebounds.
Destiny Johnson had a team-high 13 points and game-high 18 rebounds for Thiel (2-14, 2-18).
California 74, Slippery Rock 68: Allycia Harris scored a career-high 27 points as California defeated Slippery Rock 74-68 in a PSAC West game.
California (11-6, 15-8) won the game by outscoring Slippery Rock 24-16 in the fourth quarter. The Rock led by one point at halftime and by two heading into the final period.
Cal took the lead for good at 56-55 with 7:44 remaining on a jumper by Rajah Fink. Though she did not play in the first half, Fink finished with eight points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Harris led the Vulcans by making 13 of 20 shots and grabbing nine rebounds. Ciaira Loyd had 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Halle Herrington tossed in 11 points.
The Rock’s Isabellah Middleton shared game scoring honors with Harris as she finished with 27. Deleah Gibson scored 21 points that included six three-pointers.
The Rock is 7-10 in conference and 12-11 overall.
Men’s results
California 87, Slippery Rock 63: California had five players score in double figures, and another finish with nine, as the Vulcans rolled to an 87-61 win over Slippery Rock in a PSAC West game at the Convocation Center.
K.J. McClurg led the hot-shooting Vulcans (8-9, 11-12) with 20 points that included four three-pointers. Cal shot 58 percent.
The Vulcans’ Keith Palek had 16 points, Donald Whitehead and Cam Polak each scored 15, D.J. Slaughter had 12 and Jermaine Hall nine.
Slippery Rock (8-9, 14-9) was led by Lashon Lindsey’s 21 points.
