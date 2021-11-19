Piper Morningstar led three Washington & Jefferson players in double figures with 18 points and the Presidents moved into the championship of the Springhill Suites Women’s Basketball Tip-Off Tournament with a 58-46 victory over Denison Friday night at Salvitti family Gymnasium.
It was the first win of the season for W&J (1-1), which led 30-16 at halftime and stayed ahead the rest of the way.
Morningstar made seven of 13 shots and grabbed six rebounds for W&J, which will face LaRoche in the 3 p.m. championship game. LaRoche was a 72-63 winner over Case Western Reserve in the opening game of the tournament.
Srah Berardelli scored 12 points for the Presidents and Meghan Drburgh had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.
W&J held Denison (0-3) to 25 percent shooting. The Big Red made only three of 18 shots in the first quarter.
Maddie Goodman, with 15 points, led Denison in scoring. Francesca Sileo came off the bench to score 10 points.
Houghton 63, Waynesburg 56: Amanda Jackson scored a game-high 19 points and Houghton held off visiting Waynesburg 63-56 in a nonconference game.
Houghton (2-1) led 52-47 after three quarters but Waynesburg managed to cut the deficit to 55-54 on a three-pointer by Avery Robinson with 2:16 remaining. Robinson led Waynesburg in scoring with 18 points.
The Yellow Jackets, however, were outscored 8-2 down the stretch with the two Waynesburg points coming on a pair of free throws by Anika Dansby with eight seconds remaining.
Brooke Fuller scored 16 points and grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds for Waynesburg (0-3). Dansby had 10 rebounds and five assists.
Men’s result
Gwynedd Mercy 91, Wash & Jeff 81: Washington & Jefferson suffered its first loss of the season, falling 91-81 to Gwynedd Mercy in the opening game of the Juniata tournament.
No game details were available at press time.
The loss dropped W&J’s record to 3-1. Gwynedd Mercy improves to 4-1.
W&J will play either Pitt-Greensburg or Juniata in the consolation game.