Washington & Jefferson scored the game’s first 13 points and was never threatened as the Presidents cruised to a 93-53 thumping of host Geneva Wednesday night in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference women’s basketball game.
W&J (2-0, 2-0) forged leads of 27-11 after one quarter, 50-22 at halftime and 71-41 after three quarters.
All five starters scored in double figures for W&J led by Lauren Gilbert’s 20 points. Gilbert and Alie Seto each finished with a double-doubles. Gilbert had 14 assists, including 10 in the first half. Seto scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Maria Lawhorne made six of seven shots and scored 16 points, and Hannah Johnston and Piper Morningstar each finished with 12 points. The Presidents shot 54 percent.
Geneva fell to 2-2, 2-2.
Men’s result
Geneva 73, Wash & Jeff 66: Geneva’s Lyle Tipton scored a game-high 28 points and led a second-half comeback as the Golden Tornadoes rallied to beat Washington & Jefferson 73-66 in a PAC game at Salvitti Family Gymnasium.
Tipton made 10 of 16 shots and grabbed nine rebounds, and Geneva (2-1, 2-1) overcame a 38-30 halftime deficit. The Golden Tornadoes shot 50 percent from three-point range.
Joel Stutz had 17 points for Geneva.
W&J (1-1, 1-1) put three players in double figures led by Kyran Mitchell’s 17 points. Jake Livingston followed with 15 points and Cameron Seemann had 10.
Both teams made 27 field goals. W&J, however, made only seven of 15 free throws compared to Geneva’s 12-for-16.