The rematch was a mismatch.
Adalynn Cherry scored 14 points, Meghan Drybaugh had 13 and Washington & Jefferson thumped host Westminster 75-37 in a Presidents' Athletic Conference women’s basketball game Tuesday night.
The game was a rematch from the PAC tournament finals last season, also won by the Presidents.
This time, W&J fell behind 16-13 at the end of the first quarter before putting together 30 dominant minutes of basketball. W&J (3-0, 5-1) outscored Westminster (2-1, 4-1) by a 15-4 margin in the second quarter to take a 28-20 halftime lead. The Presidents then dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Titans 29-9 and opening up a commanding 57-29 advantage.
W&J forced 24 Westminster turnovers and shot 45 percent.
Bryn Bezjak scored nine points and had six steals for the Presidents. Cherry had five steals and five assists.
Thiel 55, Waynesburg 53: Destiny Johnson had a huge game, scoring 34 points and grabbing 23 rebounds, to lead Thiel to a 55-53 win over Waynesburg in a PAC game at Rudy Marisa Fieldhouse.
Taylor Susany chipped in with 13 points for Thiel (1-2, 1-2), which won for the first time.
The Tomcats trailed 37-33 after three quarters. They took the lead for good at 49-47 on a basket by Shayla Foster with 4:35 remaining.
Avery Robinson paced Waynesburg (0-3, 0-4) with 16 points and freshman Emma Seto had a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds.
