Cameron Seemann and Jake Livingston combined for 46 points and Washington & Jefferson concluded its regular season with an 83-74 victory over Thiel in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference men’s basketball game Wednesday night at Salvitti Family Gymnasium.
W&J finishes 7-2 and will host a game in the conference tournament quarterfinals Tuesday.
Seemann made 11 of 17 shots and scored a game-high 27 points. Livingston was 8-for-11 and led W&J with a seven rebounds.
The Presidents scored the game’s first 11 points and led 39-33 at halftime. W&J opened the second half with a 15-0 run to stretch the gap to 21 points less than four minutes into the half. Thiel was able to close to within five points with less than four minutes remaining but that was as close as the Tomcats could get.
Nicholas Campalong tossed in 10 points and A.J. Blue had eight assists for the Presidents, who shot 55% from the field.
Beni Lavodrama led Thiel with 14 points. The Tomcats shot 48% but attempted only five free throws.
Thiel ends the regular season with a 3-6 record.
Grove City 77, Waynesburg 65: Justice Rice of Monessen scored a team-high 16 points and Grove City put 12 different players into the scoring column in the Wolverines’ 77-65 victory over host Waynesburg in a PAC game.
Rice made 7 of 10 shots and also grabbed six rebounds as Grove City improved to 6-3. Waynesburg slipped to 3-6 and will play in a first-round game in the conference tournament Saturday.
The loss overshadowed a 39-point performance by Waynesburg’s Matt Popeck, a former Washington standout. It was a career-high for Popeck, who made 15 of 25 shots including six of nine from three-point range. Isaiah Alonzo scored 14 points for the Yellow Jackets before fouling out.
Grove City never trailed in the game and led 37-25 at halftime. Waynesburg closed to within three points midway through the second half but Grove City shot 62% after halftime.