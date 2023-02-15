Bryan Bezjak scored a team-high 21 points, Meghan Dryburgh and Stellanie Loutsion each added 16 and Washington & Jefferson wrapped up the outright Presidents’ Athletic Conference women’s basketball regular-season title with a 87-64 win over Geneva on Wednesday night.
With first-place secured, W&J will have home-court advantage throughout the PAC tournament.
W&J (18-1, 22-2), ranked No. 24 in NCAA Division III, had a fast start, leading by 11 after one quarter. Geneva (6-13, 6-18) closed to within five at halftime but the Presidents outscored the visitors 28-7 in the pivotal third quarter.
W&J’s Sraah Berardelli had a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Meghan Dryburgh also had a double-double as she finished with a game-high 14 rebounds and six steals.
Geneva’s Mia San Nicholas scored a game-high 29 points.
California 68, Seton Hill 66: Rajah Fink scored a game-high 23 points, including a tiebreaking free throw with 59 seconds remaining, and California edged Seton Hill 68-66 in a PSAC West game.
Fink’s free throw gave Cal (12-8, 16-10) a 67-66 lead and capped a late comeback by the Vulcans. Cal led 37-30 at halftime and 49-43 after three quarters, but Seton Hill (10-10, 17-12), behind Sakeria Haralson’s 19 points, surged ahead and led 66-63 after a Haralson three-pointer with 2:35 remaining. The Griffins, however, would not score again.
A three-pointer by Cal’s Halle Herrington tied the score and Fink’s free throw put the Vulcans ahead.
Herrington finished with 11 points, Alylycia Harris also had 11 points to go with 10 rebounds, and point guard Ciaira Loyd had 13 points and 12 assists.
Alie Seto scored 14 points for Seton Hill.
Franciscan 64, Waynesburg 52: Jazzlyn Melnyk scored 16 points, Kylie Panizza had 14 and Franciscan defeated visiting Waynesburg 64-52 in a PAC game.
Waynesburg (2-17, 2-22) shot only 19 percent in the first half and 26 percent for the game. The Yellow Jackets, who have lost 11 in a row, trailed 31-19 at halftime.
Franciscan improved to 3-16 in the PAC and 4-19 overall.
Marley Wolf scored 17 points for Waynesburg.
Men’s results
Wash & Jeff 82, Geneva 80: Kyran Mitchell scored 21 points, Matt Seidl had 19 and Washington & Jefferson overcame a 24-point deficit to beat host Geneva 82-80 in a PAC game.
The win keeps W&J (15-4, 18-6) in first place in the PAC. Geneva slipped to 13-6, 16-8.
Geneva led 40-16 with less than six minutes left in the first half. W&J closed to within 46-32 at halftime and then took the lead at 64-63 on a jump shot by Isaiah Langston with 9:07 remaining.
The Presidents led by seven with less than three minutes left and were able to hold a late Geneva charge.
Lyle Tipton scored a game-high 27 points for Geneva.
Nick Gearhart had 13 for W&J.
California 80, Seton Hill 68: California is getting hot at the right time.
Jermaine Hall led five Cal players in double figures with 19 points and the Vulcans won their fifth straight, 80-68, over visiting Seton Hill in PSAC West play.
K.J. McClurg had 16 points for Cal (11-9, 14-12). Cam Polak and Donald Whitehead each scored 14 and Keith Palek had 13. The Vulcans made 10 three-point field goals.
Samuel Tabe led Seton Hill (10-10, 15-11) with 17 points.
Franciscan 65, Waynesburg 62: Josh Zimmerman scored a game-high 24 points and Franciscan rallied for a 65-62 win at Waynesburg in the PAC.
Waynesburg (3-16, 5-18), which has lost 10 of 11, led 58-49 with nine minutes remaining. Franciscan (4-15, 7-17) rallied and took the lead at 63-62 on a three-pointer by Colton Hage with 2:22 to play. The Barons held Waynesburg without a field goal in the final 4:56.
Antone Baker had 19 points and nine rebounds for Waynesburg and Matt Popeck scored 16.
