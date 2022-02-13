Five Presidents scored in double figures as the Washington & Jefferson men’s basketball team rolled up its biggest point total in 18 years in a 111-103 road victory over Geneva in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game Saturday at Metheny Fieldhouse.
The 111 points is tied for the fourth-highest single-game total in W&J history. The 111 points is the most since January of 2004.
W&J improves to 18-4 overall and remains tied for first place with Chatham at 13-2 in the PAC. The loss drops Geneva to 10-5 and 12-9.
Sophomore Michael Bigley had a career-high 26 points to lead all scorers. Bigley added a team-best eight rebounds. Nick Gearhart scored 23 points for a his second straight game. Kyran Mitchell finished with 20 points and five assists.
Isaiah Langston and Okikiola Agbale added 16 points and 14 points, respectively.
The Presidents shot 60 percent and scored 62 points in the second half.
California 88, Edinboro 62: All five California starters scored in double-digits with junior Zyan Collins recording a double-double as the Vulcans rolled to an 88-62 victory over Edinboro in PSAC West action at the Convocation Center.
The Vulcans improve to 16-6 overall and 11-5 in league play. Cal has swept the season series with Edinboro in back-to-back seasons for the first time in more than two decades. Edinboro is 5-11, 7-14.
Collins posted his second double-double of the season, and fifth of his career. He totaled 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Cal’s Preston Boswell scored a team-high 15 points, Brent Pegram had 14 points and six assists. Freshman Keith Palek registered 12 points and nine rebounds, and Philip Alston scored 10.
Westminster 57, Waynesburg 54: Westminster overcame a 14-point second-half deficit to win at Waynesburg, 57-54, in the PAC.
The Titans (11-5, 14-8) converted on four-straight free throws over the final 54 seconds and the Yellow Jackets (8-7, 12-10) misfired on a trio of three-point attempts, including an attempt at the buzzer to pull out the victory.
Waynesburg’s Jansen Knotts led all scorers with 17 points. Matt Popeck added 16 points and Bryson Wilt tallied nine points.
Women’s results
California 78, Edinboro 42: Behind four starters scoring in double-digits, Calfiornia dominated Edinboro 78-42 in PSAC West action.
Cal improves to 11-4 in the conference and 16-4 overall. Edinboro is 9-7, 11-8.
Dejah Terrell paced the Vulcans with her ninth double-double of the season, tallying 18 points and 13 rebounds. She tied her season high with five blocked shots.
Shauna Harrison finished with 16 points. Ciaira Loyd had 14 points, six assists and three steals, and Brionna Allenhad 14 points and eight rebounds.
W&J 65, Geneva 54: Sophomore Sarah Berardelli and freshman Meghan Dryburgh posted double-doubles to lead PAC-leader Washington & Jefferson to a 65-54 road victory over Geneva.
The win is the sixth straight for the Presidents (15-1, 18-4). The Presidents have won 20 straight overall versus the GTs. The Presidents have won 20 straight over the Golden Tornadoes.
Westminster 58, Waynesburg 57: Camden Hergenrother made a three-point field goal from the wing as time expired, giving Westminster a 58-57 win at Waynesburg in the PAC.
Waynesburg (4-11, 4-17) took a two-point lead on a basket by Brooke Fulelr with four seconds remaining. Fuller scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.
Freshman Madisen Dayton had 10 points for the Yellow Jackets.