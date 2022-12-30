Buddah Spencer scored 15 points and Salisbury used a strong shooting performance to beat Washington & Jefferson 78-63 victory Friday in the Doubletree Holiday Tournament championship game at Albright College.
The loss drops W&J’s record to 9-3. Salisbury improves to 7-6.
Salisbury boasted a balanced offense as Spencer led four Sea Gulls in double figures. Salisbury shot 58 percent and was able to overcome 23 turnovers.
Jordan Oates posted 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Sea Gulls. Greg Bloodsworth, the tournament MVP, finished with 14 points and five assists.
W&J’s Kyran Mitchell had a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds to go with five assists and five steals. Nick Gearhart had 12 points and eight rebounds.
Kutztown 92, California 82: Jalen Bryant scored 28 points, including six three-point field goals, and Kutztown defeated visiting California 92-82 in a PSAC game.
Bryant led four players in double figures for Kutztown (3-1, 3-6). Kyree Generett and Ryan Tucker each had 18 points for Kutztown, which shot 56 percent.
Cal (1-4, 4-7) had five players score in double figures led by Jermaine Hall’s 22 points. Keith Palek had 19 points, K.J. McClurg 13, Donald Whitehead 12 and Cam Polak 10.
Hood 109, Waynesburg 51: Waynesburg can only hope that 2023 begins better than 2022 ended.
Hood made 20 three-point field goals, held Wayensburg to 23 percent shooting and routed the Yellow Jackets 109-51 in a non-conference game in Frederick, Md.
Hood (6-5) raced to a 58-24 halftime lead and never let up, leading by as many as 63 points (100-37).
Waynesburg (3-7) used 20 players and none made more than three baskets. Waynesburg shot 19 percent in the second half. Jake Scheidt led the Yellow Jackets in scoring with nine points.
Women’s result
California 48, Kutztown 47: Kutztown held California to three points in the fourth quarter and almost erased a 15-point deficit in the final 10 minutes before falling to the Vulcans 48-47 in a PSAC game.
California (3-2, 7-4) led 35-20 at halftime and 45-30 entering the fourth quarter. The Vulcans missed all 10 of their shots in the fourth quarter but held on by making three of four free throws. Kutztown made a three-point shot at the buzzer to make it a one-point game.
Talia Gilliard came off the bench to score 12 points on four three-point baskets to lead Cal in scoring. Rajah Fink had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Allycia Harris grabbed 13 rebounds.
Abbey Hearn had a game-high 21 points for Kutztown (3-2, 5-6).
Westminster 68, Waynesburg 54: Westminster outscored host Waynesburg in all four quarters and defeated the Yellow Jackets 68-54 in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game.
Lindsey Bell scored a game-high 21 points for Westminster (4-2, 8-3).
Waynesburg (1-5, 1-10) received 12 points and eight rebounds from Emma Seto.
