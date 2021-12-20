The Washington & Jefferson College men’s basketball team raced out to an early double-digit lead en route to a 79-65 victory over host Mount Aloysius College in a non-conference men’s basketball game Monday afternoon.
The victory was the fourth straight for the Presidents, who improve to 8-2 overall. The start is the best for W&J since the 1993-94 season when the Presidents advanced to the NCAA Division III Elite Eight.
Mt. Aloysius’ record drops to 2-11.
Four Presidents scored in double figures. Junior guard Kyran Mitchell had 15 points, nine rebounds, five steals and three assists. He was one rebound shy of his fifth double-double. J.R. Mazza tallied a team-high 16 points. Nick Gearhart and Michael Bigley finished with 15 points and 12 points, respectively.
W&J scored the game’s first 14 points and was never threatened. W&J’s pressure defense forced Mount Aloysius into 33 turnovers.
De’Von Haggans led all players with 20 points and 12 rebounds for Mount Aloysius.
W&J is off until 2022 when the Presidents host Thiel in a conference game Jan. 4.
Kenyon 68, Waynesburg 49: Kenyon put four players in double figures and stunned Waynesburg 68-49 in a non-conference game in Gambier, Ohio.
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Waynesburg (6-3). Kenyon is 2-9.
Waynesburg shot only 36 percent for the game, made just one of 11 three-point field goals in the second half and attempted only three free throws, all in the first half.
Dave Mazon and Juan Sergio Matabuena each scored 11 poinst for Kenyon, and Nick Lewis and Miles Versa added 10 points apiece.
Matt Popeck led Waynesburg with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Nijon Kirkman had 10 points.