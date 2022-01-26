Brent Pegram led five California University players in double figures with 18 points as the Vulcans cruised to a 79-55 win over visiting Seton Hill in a PSAC West men’s basketball game Wednesday.
Cal (8-3, 13-4) has won five straight. The Vulcans had no trouble with Seton Hill, racing out to a 40-23 halftime lead.
Philip Alston scored 15 points for the Vulcans, Zyan Collins and Preston Boswell each had 14 and Bryson Lucas scored 10. Keith Palek had a game-high 13 rebounds.
Waynesburg 60, Saint Vincent 43: Matt Popeck scored 27 points, powering Waynesburg to a 60-43 victory over Saint Vincent in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game at Rudy Marisa Fieldhouse.
Popeck’s total included six three-pointers. He scored 19 of his points in the first half when the Yellow Jackets (7-3, 11-6) built a 37-28 lead.
Waynesburg’s Jansen Knotts scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
No player scored more than nine points for Saint Vincent.
Women’s results
Bethany 64, Wash & Jeff 59: Lindsey Garrison scored 28 points and went 14-for-14 at the free-throw line as Bethany handed visiting Washington & Jefferson its first conference loss, 64-59, in a PAC game.
Garrison, who scored 17 of her points in the second half, made two free throws with 23 seconds remaining to give Bethany (5-3, 10-5) a 62-59 lead. Following a turnover by W&J (9-1, 12-4), Bethany’s Makenzee Mason sank two free throws.
Bethany’s Ashleigh Wheeler scored 16 points and Mason finished with 11.
W&J had a bad first half as it shot only 26 percent and trailed 26-19 at halftime. The Presidents scored only seven points in the second quarter.
Piper Morningstar led W&J with 14 points, Kamryn Lach had 13 and Aleena McDaniel 10.
The loss snapped W&J’s seven-game winning streak.
Waynesburg 60, Saint Vincent 59: Brooke Fuller made a jump shot with 26 seconds remaining that put Waynesburg in the lead, then the Yellow Jackets had to fight off two shots by Saint Vincent before pulling out a 60-59 victory in a PAC game.
The win put an end to a seven-game losing streak for Waynesburg (2-8, 2-14), which held the lead for much of the night after a 23-11 scoring edge in the first quarter.
Avery Robinson and Madisen Dayton each scored 16 points to pace the Yellow Jackets and Fuller had 14, including eight in the first quarter. Anika Dansby grabbed 11 rebounds and Kacey Kastroll had 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Emily Cavacini scored a game-high 17 points for Saint Vincent (2-7, 3-10).