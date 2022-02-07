Brent Pegram scored 18 points and Keith Palek made two clutch free throws with 10 seconds remaining as California University’s men’s basketball team overcame a seven-point second-half deficit and defeated host Shepherd 64-61 in a PSAC game Monday night.
Cal (10-4, 15-5) trailed 33-30 at halftime and Shepherd padded its lead to 37-30 early in the second half. The Vulcans then went on a run and led by as many as five points before Jon Preston’s three-pointer gave Shepherd a 59-57 lead with 1:32 to play.
A three-pointer by Pegram gave Cal the lead for good and Philip Alston followed with a dunk that made it 62-59.
Two Shepherd free throws cut Cal’s lead to 62-61 with 17 seconds left, but Palek made his two clutch free throws to make it a three-point game. The Rams had a desperation three-pointer bounce off the rim just before time expired.
Alston had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Palek finished with 11 points and Zyan Collins scored 10.
Shepherd (5-10, 9-12) was led by Kyle Daggett’s 21 points. The Rams have lost three straight.
Women’s result
Shepherd 76, California 66: Abby Beeman and Marley McLaughlin combined for 49 points as Shepherd defeated California, 76-66, in PSAC play, ending the Vulcans’ five-game winning streak.
Beeman scored 25 points and McLaughlin followed in the scoring column with 24. The duo combined for five three-point field goals and helped the Rams (12-4, 18-4) pull away in the fourth quarter. Shepherd led 29-27 at halftime and Cal drew even at 52-52 after three quarters. The Rams made 12 of 15 free throws in the pivotal fourth quarter.
California’s Dejah Terrell poured in a game-high 30 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Ciaira Loyd chipped in with 17 points.