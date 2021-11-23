Philip Alston had a double-double as the California University men’s basketball team grinded out a 70-67 road win over Shippensburg in the PSAC opener Tuesday night.
California improves to 4-1 overall while Shippensburg, which was picked to win the PSAC East, falls to 2-2.
The Vulcans had scored more than 90 points in each of their first four games but were slowed by the Raiders. Cal led 35-28 at halftime and moved out to a double-digit advantage in the second half before Shippensburg made a late charge.
Cal led 60-49 with less than seven but Shippensburg went on an 18-8 run and closed to within 68-67 after an offensive rebound and basket by Rashon Johnson with eight seconds left.
Cal’s Preston Boswell, who finished with 10 points, made two free throws to make it a three-point game, and Alston stole the ensuing inbounds pass to seal the win.
Alston scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Brent Pegram had 15 points and seven assists before fouling out.
Carlos Carter led Shippensburg with 21 points.
Otterbein 78, Waynesburg 57: Dallas Patrick led three Otterbein players in double figures with 13 points and the Cardinals never trailed in defeating visiting Waynesburg 78-57 in nonconference play.
Waynesburg (2-2) had its two-game winning streak snapped. Otterbein improved to 3-1.
The Cardinals built a 38-25 halftime lead. Otterbein shot 48 percent for the game compared to 36 percent for Waynesburg. The Cardinals had 13 players in the scoring column.
Waynesburg’s Nijon Kirkman had game-highs of 20 points and eight rebounds. Matt Popeck scored 12 points and Ryan Felberg had 10.
Women’s results
Wash & Jeff 78, Allegheny 54: The women’s teams at Washington & Jefferson and Allegheny have long played each other, recently it has been an annual game on the Tuesday night before Thanksgiving. They have often produced interesting and down-to-the-wire games.
Not this year.
W&J bolted to a 17-point lead after one quarter, led by 23 at halftime and by as many as 32 points in the second half before settling for a 78-54 victory in a nonconference game at Salvitti Family Gymnasium.
The Presidents had 13 players crack the scoring column, led by Sarah Beraradelli and Kamryn Lach, each tossing in 12 points. Aleena McDnaiel finished with 10 points for W&J (2-2), which led 25-8 after one quarter and 48-25 at halftime.
Emily Lauer scored 12 points for Allegheny (2-4).
Otterbein 90, Waynesburg 62: Four Otterbein players scored in double figures and the Cardinals tallied 53 first-half points en route to a 90-62 victory over visiting Waynesburg in non-conference play.
Otterbein (4-1) shot 56 percent for the game and made 22 of 31 shots in the first half, which ended with the Cardinals leading 53-28.
Katie McCray led Otterbein with 14 points. The Cardinals had 14 different players score.
Waynesburg (0-5) was paced by Brooke Fuller’s 20 points and 12 rebounds. Anika Dansby had 12 points.