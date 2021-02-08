Lyle Tipton had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Geneva made 10 three-point field goals en route to a 78-72 victory over Waynesburg in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference men’s basketball game Monday night in Beaver Falls.
Geneva (1-1, 1-1), coming off a two-point loss to Saint Vincent in its season opener, closed the first half on an 18-7 run to take a 37-35 lead at the break. The Golden Tornadoes led by as many as 11 points in the second half before Waynesburg closed the gap down the stretch.
Ryan Felberg and Isaiah Alonzo combined for 41 points for Waynesburg (0-2, 0-2), which shot 41 percent from the field but made just eight of 16 free throws. Felberg scored a game-high 21 points and Alonzo had 20 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.
Women’s result
Geneva 72, Waynesburg 65: Geneva had won only four of 32 Presidents’ Athletic Conference games over the last two seasons but the Golden Tornadoes are above .500 this season after a 72-65 win at Waynesburg.
Geneva (2-1, 2-1) overcame a double-digit deficit in the first half by putting four players in double figures led by Lauren Tipton’s 16 points and 18 rebounds. The Golden Tornadoes trailed 16- after one quarter and was down by 11 points early in the second quarter before rallying and closing to within 31-28 at halftime.
Geneva took the lead in the third quarter and led 52-47 entering the final period.
Cynthia Stewart and Emily Melnek each had 15 points for Geneva.
Andrea Orlosky scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Waynesburg (0-3, 0-3). Avery Robinson had 14 points, and Brooke Fuller and Anika Dansby each contributed 10 points. Fuller also had 10- rebounds.