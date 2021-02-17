Forward Cameron Seemann scored a game-high 20 points and made more than half of Washington & Jefferson’s 11 three-point field goals as the Presidents won at Saint Vincent 78-60 Wednesday night in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference basketball game.
Seemann made six three-pointers and the Presidents converted 11 from behind the arc compared to only four for Saint Vincent.
Seemann led four players in double figures for W&J (3-1, 3-1). Jake Livingston checked in with 17 points and 10 rebounds, Zack Queen had 13 points and Nicholas Campalong 11. Kyran Mitchell grabbed 10 rebounds. W&J held a 50-27 edge in rebounds.
Saint Vincent (2-2, 2-2) trailed 34-26 at halftime and didn’t have enough offense to generate a comeback. The Bearcats shot only 42 percent and made just four of 19 three-pointers. Osyon Jones paced Saint Vincent with 17 points.
Waynesburg 90, Franciscan 71: Ryan Felberg led five Waynesburg players in double figures with 21 points, Isaiah Alonzo and Jason Knotts each had a double-double and the Yellow Jackets won their first game of the season, 90-71, over host Franciscan in a PAC contest.
Waynesburg (1-3, 1-3) trailed 38-36 at halftime but took control of the game early in the second half.
Alonzo scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Knotts finished with 14 points and a game-high 16 rebounds. Waynesburg outrebounded Franciscan (1-2, 1-2) by a 54-27 margin.
Matt Popeck tossed in 14 points, Bryson Wilt had 13 points and four blocked shots for the Yellow Jackets, who shot 49 percent from the field.
Sean Hickey led Franciscan with 18 points and made half of the Barons’ 10 three-point field goals.