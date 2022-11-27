Basketball NCAA stock

Westminster took advantage of a huge edge at the free-throw line and pulled away in the second half for a 72-59 home-court win over Waynesburg in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game Saturday afternoon.

Westminster (3-1, 5-1) led 33-31 at halftime, then made 16 free throws in the second half. Waynesburg (1-3, 1-4) made seven of nine free-throw attempts in the game. The Titans outscored the Yellow Jackets by 13 points at the free-throw line. Waynesburg made one more field goal than Westminster.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In