Westminster took advantage of a huge edge at the free-throw line and pulled away in the second half for a 72-59 home-court win over Waynesburg in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game Saturday afternoon.
Westminster (3-1, 5-1) led 33-31 at halftime, then made 16 free throws in the second half. Waynesburg (1-3, 1-4) made seven of nine free-throw attempts in the game. The Titans outscored the Yellow Jackets by 13 points at the free-throw line. Waynesburg made one more field goal than Westminster.
Andrew Clark led Westminster with 17 points and Reese Leone had 16. Trey DePietro also hit double figures with 13 points.
Waynesburg’s Matt Popeck scored a game-high 20 points. Ryan Felberg scored 11 points and Antone Baker had 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
It was the second straight loss for Waynesburg, which was playing its fourth consecutive road PAC game. The Yellow Jackets will play their first conference home game Wednesday against Saint Vincent.
Women’s result
Muskingum 96, Waynesburg 45: Hot-shooting Muskingum made 13 three-point field goals, shot 56 percent for the game and rolled over visiting Waynesburg 96-45 in a non-conference game Saturday.
Muskingum (3-1) ended the first quarter on a 20-6 run, led 51-31 at halftime and then held Waynesburg (0-5) to only 14 points and five field goals in the second half.
Claudia Harrington led the Muskies in scoring with 23 points. Muskingum had 10 different players make at least one three-pointer.
Anika Dansby and Madison Platt each scored 11 points for Waynesburg.
