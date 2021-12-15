Matt Popeck had one of those high-scoring nights Wednesday that have been a trademark of his since his days at Washington High School.
Popeck, a senior guard, made seven three-point field goals and scored a game-high 35 points, powering Waynesburg to an 81-65 victory over Muskingum at Rudy Marisa Fieldhouse.
Popeck made 11 of his 18 shots from the field, including seven of nine from behind the three-point line. He also was 6-for-6 at the free-throw line to help the Yellow Jackets improve their record to 6-2.
Waynesburg shot 52 percent from the field and made 10 of 18 three-point attempts. Ryan Felberg scored 15 points and had a team-high seven rebounds.
Alex Masineli tossed in 26 points for Muskingum (2-6).
California 83, Carlow 38: Zyan Collins scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as California dominated overmatched Carlow 83-38 in a non-conference game.
California (6-2) had only thr5ee players score in double figures but the Vulcans were never tested by Carlow (1-11), which was held to only 13 first-half points and shot just 22 percent from the field. The Celtics didn’t help their cause by making only one of seven free throws.
California led 45-13 at halftime.
Philip Alston scored 14 points and Brent Pegram added 13 for the Vulcans. Eleven different Cal players were in the scoring column.
Women’s result
Wash & Jeff 59, Bethany 50: Kamryn Lach scored 14 points and the Washington & Jefferson women’s basketball team used a 24-4 second-half run to rally for a 59-50 victory over Bethany in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game Wednesday night at Salvitti Family Gymnasium.
Bethany led 31-21 early in the third quarter before W&J (3-0, 6-3) embarked on its comeback. The Presidents tied the score at 33-33 on a three-pointer by Lach, one of four the senior from Bethel Park made from behind the stripe.
The Presidents led 37-35 at the end of the third quarter, then pushed the gap to 45-35 with 7:13 remaining.
Bethany (2-1, 6-2), which had its six-game winning streak snapped, battled back and tied the score at 47-47 with three minutes left, but W&J guard Aleena McDaniel made a three-point shot and a driving layup to put the Presidents ahead for good.
Lach made a clutch three-pointer in the final minute to seal the win.
Bryan Bezjak came off the bench to score 13 points and Meghan Dryburgh grabbed 11 rebounds for W&J.
Makenzee Mason scored a game-high 16 points for Bethany.