Michaela Barnes scored 14 of her game-high 35 points in the fourth quarter, leading Edinboro to a stunning 73-72 come-from-behind victory over 15th-ranked California in a PSAC West Division game Saturday at the Convocation center.
Cal (6-3, 12-3) led almost the entire way until Barnes, a senior guard, scored seven consecutive points to put Edinboro (3-4, 7-6) ahead 61-59 with 5:52 remaining. It was the Fighting Scots’ first lead since 6-5.
The teams traded the lead until Edinboro’s Bridgette Shaffer made a three-pointer and two free throws that gave the Scots a 69-65 edge with 3:30 to play. Edinboro missed its first 10 three-point attempts but made 3 of 5 in the fourth quarter.
A missed Edinboro three gave Cal the ball down 73-72 with 21 seconds to play. After a timeout, Cal ran down the clock but Bianca Jasper’s desperation shot from 14 feet missed.
In addition to Barnes’ big game, Edinboro outrebounded Cal 44-25 for the game and shot 70 percent in the fourth quarter when it outscored the Vulcans 24-15.
“We’ve been giving up a lot of points this year to the opponent’s leading scorer,” Cal coach Jess Strom pointed out. “A bigger deal was the rebounding. Late in the game, Edinboro was crushing us on the boards. ... It was toughness things that we didn’t do well.
“And our defense, Michaela Barnes take over the game. She did anything she wanted to do.”
Monica Burns led Cal with 27 points, five rebounds and four steals. Japser had 17 points and Shauna Harrison 10.
Wash & Jeff 95, Waynesburg 84: Lauren Gilbert scored a career-high 40 points, leading Washington & jefferson to a 95-84 victory over host Waynesburg in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game.
Gilbert’s 40 points ties the W&J single-game scoring record, which was previously established by Denise DeSimone against Bethany on Feb. 29, 1980 and matched by Kelly Stacey against Waynesburg, Jan. 20, 1990.
Gilbert was 13 of 24 from the field, including 7 of 10 from three-point range. Even with her big game, W&J (4-2, 9-5) trailed 47-45 at halftime. The Presidents, however, outscored Waynesburg (1-4, 2-12) by a 29-18 margin in the key third quarter.
Alie Seto had 19 points for W&J and Hannah Johnston chipped in with 15.
Waynesburg was led by Brooke Fuller’s 19 points. Andrea Orlosky followed with 16, Alli Delany had 15 and Kacey Kastroll 11.
Men’s results
Waynesburg 85, Wash & Jeff 70: Freshman guard Ryan Felberg scored a career-high 22 points, Frank Bozicevic had 21 and Waynesburg battled back from a 16-point second-half deficit to defeat visiting Washington & Jefferson 85-70 in a PAC game.
W&J (3-3, 8-6) closed the first half with a 7-0 run to give the Presidents a 47-33 lead. The lead grew to 16 points in the second half before Waynesburg embarked on a 19-4 spurt that netted the Yellow Jackets a one-point lead midway through the half.
The Yellow Jackets took the lead for good at 68-66 on a jumper by Briston Bennett with 5:16 remaining. It started a 19-4 run by Waynesburg that ended the game.
Felberg scored 15 of his points in the second half. Bennett and Isaiah Alonzo each had 12 points for Waynesburg (2-3, 2-12) and Cam Auld scored 11. The Yellow Jackets have won two in a row.
Jonathan DeVito led W&J with 19 points. Zach Queen scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half, and Primo Zini and Alexander Skowron each had 13. The Presidents shot only 19 percent from the field in the second half.