Isaiah Alonzo scored six of his 18 points in overtime, helping Waynesburg hold off host Thiel 76-74 Wednesday night in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference men’s basketball game.
Alonzo, who also grabbed 10 rebounds, gave Waynesburg (5-10, 5-19) the lead for good by making a jump shot that pushed the Yellow Jackets ahead 69-68 with 38 seconds remaining in overtime. Waynesburg then protected the lead at the free-throw line.
It was the Yellow Jackets’ second overtime road win in conference play. They also won in extra time at Saint Vincent.
The win ended Waynesburg’s losing streak at seven games.
Thiel (5-10, 6-16) had chances to win in regulation but the Tomcats missed two shots in the final six seconds. Thiel also struggled at the free-throw line, making only 14 of 31 attempts.
A layup by Waynesburg’s Frank Bozicevic tied the score at 64-64 with 33 seconds left in regulation and set up the overtime.
Brennan Smith scored 16 points for Waynesburg, and Bozicevic and Ryan Felberg each finished with 14.
Thiel Nyric Gosley and Michael Ricks matched Alonzo for game scoring honors with 18 points.
California 82, Seton Hill 69: Brent Pegram scored 23 points, Jermaine Hall had a double-double and California rolled to an 82-69 win over Seton Hill in a PSAC West Division game at the Convocation Center.
Pegram, who made 10 of 11 free throws, helped Cal (13-6, 17-8) build a commanding 46-27 halftime lead.
Hall had a big game, scoring 20 points on 7-for-9 shooting and grabbing 10 rebounds. Luke House added 15 points to a winning cause. The Vulcans shot 54 percent.
Seton Hill (3-16, 4-19) had four players score in double figures led by Nathan Davis with 18 points. The Griffins shot 50 percent but had 18 turnovers.
Wash & Jeff 83, Bethany 76: Cameron Seemann continued his strong play in February by scoring a game-high 29 points, which included 5-for-6 shooting from three-point range, as Washington & jefferson defeated visiting Bethany 83-76 in the PAC.
The win is is the fourth straight for W&J (9-6, 14-10). bethany is 3-12 in the PAC, 4-20 overall and has lost all 13 of its road games.
The game was close throughout but the difference was Seemann, who led four W&J players in ddouble figures. Jonathan DeVito had 15 points, Alexander Skowron scored 11 and Okikiola Agbale 10.
Derek White led Bethany with 17 points.
Women’s results
California 71, Seton Hill 56: Bianca Jasper had 20 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and six assists, leading California to a 71-56 victory over Seton Hill in a PSAC West game.
California (12-7, 18-7) scored 47 first-half points and led by 20 at halftime. Jasper, the Vulcans’ point guard, scored 17 of her points in the big first half.
D.J. Hahn and freshman Halle Herrington each scored 14 points for the Vulcans.
Seton Hill (7-12, 13-12) was led by Tiana Stewart’s 12 points.
Wash & Jeff 59, Bethany 37: Washington & Jefferson got defensive to stop Bethany 59-37 on Senior Night in a PAC game.
The Presidents (11-4, 16-8) held Bethany (5-10, 6-18) to single-digit scoring in three of the four quarters. W&J led 27-20 at halftime and then held the Bison to 17 second-half points.
Alie Seto paced the W&J attack with 17 points, 10 rebounds and six steals. Aleena McDaniel scored 13 points and Maria Lawhorne grabbed 10 rebounds.
Courtney Walker scored 15 points for Bethany.
Waynesburg 79, Thiel 58: Brooke Fuller and Andrea Orlosky were simply too much for winless Thiel.
Fuller scored 25 points and grabbed 21 rebounds, and Orlosky had 19 points and 16 rebounds as Waynesburg pulled away in the second half or a 79-58 road win in a PAC contest.
Waynesburg (5-10, 6-18) led by only 30-27 at halftime and 53-45 after three quarters.
Alli Delaney scored 11 points for Waynesburg and Erin Joyce had nine assists.
Thiel is 0-15, 0-24.