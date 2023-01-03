Jonah Bock scored 16 points, and Joshua McCray tossed in four of his eight in overtime, as Grove City edged Waynesburg 74-71 in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference basketball game Tuesday night at Rudy Marisa Fieldhouse.
Waynesburg (1-6, 3-8) led 35-27 at halftime before Grove City (4-3, 6-6) rallied late in regulation and took a 66-64 lead. Waynesburg forced overtime when Matt Popeck, who scored a game-high 20 points, made a pullup jumper with 12 seconds left in regulation.
Grove City led 72-71 in overtime before McCray made a layup to make it a three-point game. Waynesburg had a chance to force a second overtime but missed a three-pointer as time expired.
Jake Schedit scored 14 points for the Yellow Jackets before fouling out late in regulation. Though it committed only six turnovers, Waynesburg hurt its cause by making just 13 of 23 free throws.
Women’s results
Grove City 70, Waynesburg 43: Grove City broke away from a tie game at halftime by scoring the first 14 points of the second half and went on to a 70-43 win over visiting Waynesburg in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference contest.
Waynesburg (1-6, 1-11) led 19-10 after one quarter but Grove City (5-1, 5-6) pulled into a 28-28 tie at halftime. A 14-0 run over the first five minutes of the third quarter put Grove City in control. The Wolverine held a 22-7 scoring edge in the third for a 50-35 lead.
Kat Goetz led Grove City in scoring with 13 points and Nina Cano had 11.
Waynesburg’s Avery Robinson scored a game-high 14 points.
