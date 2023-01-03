Basketball NCAA stock

Jonah Bock scored 16 points, and Joshua McCray tossed in four of his eight in overtime, as Grove City edged Waynesburg 74-71 in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference basketball game Tuesday night at Rudy Marisa Fieldhouse.

Waynesburg (1-6, 3-8) led 35-27 at halftime before Grove City (4-3, 6-6) rallied late in regulation and took a 66-64 lead. Waynesburg forced overtime when Matt Popeck, who scored a game-high 20 points, made a pullup jumper with 12 seconds left in regulation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In