The team that couldn’t win suddenly can’t lose.
Waynesburg, which began the season with 12 consecutive losses, won its third straight men’s basketball game Wednesday night and in one of the toughest venues for a visiting team to have success.
Brennan Smith scored 27 points, Frank Bozicevic had 20 and Waynesburg stunned Saint Vincent 72-68 in overtime in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game at the Carey Center.
Waynesburg (3-3, 3-12), which now is tied for the longest winning streak in the conference, led 25-23 at halftime before opening up a 50-33 lead with 12 minutes remaining in regulation. Saint Vincent (4-2, 9-6) battled back and sent the game into overtime at 62-62. The Bearcats’ Josh Duda made two free throws with 23 seconds left to tie.
Waynesburg, however, outscored Saint Vincent 11-6 in the extra session. The Yellow Jackets never trailed in overtime. Two free throws by Smith gave Waynesburg the lead for good at 68-66 with 2:15 to play.
Isaiah Alonzo had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Waynesburg.
Auld led Saint Vincent with 16 points.
California 88, Seton Hill 74: Luke House scored 27 points and California rolled to an 88-74 win over host Seton Hill in a PSAC West Division game.
California (7-3, 11-5) led 56-32 at halftime.
House, who 14 points in the big first half, made 11 of 13 shots from the field in the game and was 5-for-6 from three-point range.
Cal’s Brent Pegram had 19 points, including 15 in the first half. Zyan Collins scored 17 points and Babatunde Ajike had 11.
Jimmy Moon scored 16 points to lead Seton Hill (1-9, 2-11).
Carlow 70, Wash & Jeff 69: Marcus Millien scored 17 points, Eugene Goodwine had 14 and Carlow edged Washington & Jefferson 70-69 in a non-conference game at Henry Memorial Center.
It was the first win of the season for Carlow (1-18) and the Celtics had to overcome a nine-point first-half deficit. W&J (8-7) led 29-20 in the first half before Carlow closed to within 31-28 at halftime and took the lead for good midway through the second half.
Millien made a clutch three-pointer with 20 seconds remaining that gave Carlow a 70-66 lead. The Presidents’ A.J. Blue made a last-second three-pointer.
Okikiola Agbale had a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds for W&J. Jonathan DeVito followed in the scoring column with 17 points, Primo Zini had 11 and Adam Alexander 10.
Women’s results
California 67, Seton Hill 58: Monica Burns scored 19 points and California used some spectacular free-throw shooting to defeat host Seton Hill 67-58 in a key PSAC West Division game.
The win moves Cal, which is ranked No. 20 this week in NCAA Division II, to 7-3 in the conference and 13-3 overall. Seton (7-3, 12-3) lost at home for the first time this season.
Cal trailed 19-16 after one quarter but took a 41-33 halftime lead. Free-throw shooting kept the Vulcans in the lead. Cal was 16-for-16 at the free-throw line in the game including 10-for-10 in the fourth quarter.
Bianca Jasper, with 12 points, and D.J. Hahn, with 10, were the only other Cal players in double figures.
Seton Hill’s Katie Nolan scored a game-high 23 points to go with 18 rebounds. Lexi Civittolo had 16 points.
Saint Vincent 96, Waynesburg 86:
Jenna Lafko and Kayla Slovenec each scored 18 points, leading five Saint Vincent players in double figures, as the hot-shooting Bearcats defeated Waynesburg 96-86 in a PAC game.
The win keeps Saint Vincent (6-0, 10-5), which shot 49 percent, atop the conference standings. Waynesburg slipped to 1-5, 2-13 despite making 10 three-pointers.
Alli DeLaney scored a game-high 22 points and teammate Andrea Orlosky had 17 for Waynesburg, which had five players in double figures. Anika Dansby scored 14 points, Brooke Fuller had 12 and Leighton Croft 10.
Saint Vincent led 54-43 at halftime. Waynesburg closed to within six points our different times in the fourth quarter but could get no closer.