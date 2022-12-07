Washington & Jefferson used a 17-4 run over a six-minute stretch of the fourth quarter to pull away and defeat Allegheny 57-40 in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference women’s basketball game at Salvitti Family Gymnasium on Wednesday night.
W&J (6-0, 8-1) remained the only women’s team that is unbeaten in PAC play. The Presidents have won seven in a row.
The Presidents were clinching to a 33-30 lead after three quarters and a 37-34 edge with seven minute left. That’s when W&J went on the pivotal run that gave it a 54-38 lead with less than a minute to play.
The spurt started with a three-pointer by Victoria Koeck and Stellanie Loutsion, a freshman from Canon-McMillan, made a pair of three-pointers that opened a 45-34 edge.
Meghan Dryburgh led W&J in scoring with 15 points. She also grabbed nine rebounds. Adalynn Cherry finished with 13 points.
Allegheny (4-2, 4-6) was paced by Emily Lauer’s 14 points. Sarah Santicola had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Men’s result
Waynesburg 70, Pitt-Greensburg 60: Matt Popeck scored 19 points and Waynesburg used some stellar free-throw shooting to shake off and defeat host Pitt-Greensburg in a non-conference game.
The win was the second straight, both over Allegheny Mountain Conference rivals, for Waynesburg (3-5).
The Yellow Jackets led 34-23 at halftime but Pitt-Greensburg (3-5) rallied in the second half and turned it into a one-possession game heading down the stretch.
Waynesburg, however, made 15 of 17 free throws in the second half, and 18 of 21 in the game, to fight off the Bobcats’ comeback.
Antone Baker scored 16 points before fouling out and Ryan Felberg had 14 for Waynesburg.
UPG’s Jojo France scored a game-high 23 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.