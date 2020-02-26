Alie Seto filled up the statistics sheet Wednesday night as Washington & Jefferson defeated visiting Chatham 65-55 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament quarterfinals.
The win advances W&J (17-9) to the semifinals Friday night against top-seeded Saint Vincent (19-6). The Bearcats are hosting the tournament’s Final Four.
Seto scored 19 points and also grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds. The forward also had four assists and four steals.
Hannah Johnston followed in the scoring column with 16 points and Aleena McDaniel had 11.
Chatham was held to 31 percent shooting. Kaitlyn Fertig scored a game-high 24 points for the Cougars and Emily Ondo had 15. The rest of the team scored only 16 points.
W&J led 32-24 at halftime.
California 63, Mercyhurst 47: Olivia Hudson and D.J. Hahn each came off the bench and combined for 29 points, and Bianca Jasper scored 16 as California defeated Mercyhurst 63-47 in a PSAC West Division game.
It was the 20th win of the season for Cal (14-7, 20-7), which has won three in a row. Mercyhurst (7-14, 7-20) has lost four straight.
The Vulcans were in control throughout, forging a 17-10 lead after one quarter and 34-24 halftime edge.
Hudson led Cal in scoring with a game-high 18 points that included four three-pointers. Jasper was 8-for-8 at the free-throw line and had seven rebounds and four assists. Hahn scored 11 points.
Cal made 10 three-point field goals.
Mercyhurst was led in scoring by Lauren Lapertosa’s 11 points.
Westminster 76, Waynesburg 60: Megan Polczynski scored 20 points, leading four Westminster players in double figures as the Titans defeated Waynesburg 76-60 in the PAC tournament quarterfinals in New Wilmington.
Westminster (20-6) will play Grove City in the semifinals Friday at Saint Vincent. Waynesburg’s season ends with a record of 8-19.
Westminster had a big first half and led 39-20 at halftime. The Titans pushed their lead to 42-20 with 9:46 left in the third quarter, but Waynesburg went on a 24-6 run over the next six minutes to pull to within 48-44. That, however, was as close as the Yellow Jackets could get.
Andrea Orlosky and Alli Delaney each scored 15 points for Waynesburg. Brooke Fuller had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Men’s results
Mercyhurst 61, Cal 56: Cameron Gross led a balanced scoring attack with 12 points and surging Mercyhurst used its defense to stop California 61-56 in a low-scoring PSAC West Division game.
Mercyhurst (16-5, 18-7), which has won eight in a row, held Cal to 38 percent shooting. The Vulcans made only five of 23 three-point attempts.
The Vulcans (14-7, 18-9), who had their winning streak end at three games, led 22-21 at halftime and increased its edge to 30-23 early in the second half. Mercyhurst, however, put together a 13-2 run midway through the second half to open a 48-40 lead and the Vulcans were never able to regain the lead.
Point guard Brent Pegram scored a game-high 25 points to lead Cal. He also had nine rebounds and six assists. Jermiane Hall, with 13 points, was the only other Vulcans player to score in double figures.
Mercyhurst had 11 three-point field goals.