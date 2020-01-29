Tim Smith led four California players in double figures with 21 points and the Vulcans finished strong to beat visiting Clarion 76-67 in a PSAC West Division game Wednesday night.
Luke House scored 15 points, Zyan Collins scored 14 and Brent Pegram had 12 in the Vulcans’ balanced offense. Cal improved to 10-4 in the PSAC and 14-6 overall. The Vulcans have won three in a row.
Stevan Rodriguez came off the bench to score 19 points to lead Clarion (3-11, 4-16).
Geneva 63, Wash & Jeff 62: Lyle Tipton scored 17 points, including a game-winning jump shot in the final second as Geneva knocked off visiting Washington & Jefferson 63-62 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
Okikiola Agbale’s layup with 2:19 remaining gave W&J (5-5, 10-9) a 62-61 lead and neither team scored again until Tipton’s game-winner.
Noah Damazo was the only other Geneva player in double figures with 15 points.
Alexander Skowron and Primo Zini each tallied 10 points for the Presidents.
Chatham 56, Waynesburg 42: Chatham held Waynesburg to 18 second-half points and came from behind to beat the host Yellow Jackets 56-42 in a PAC game.
Waynesburg (4-6, 4-15) led by as many as 10 points in the first half before stteling for a 24-23 halftime advantage. The Yellow Jackets were then held to only five points over the first 10 minutes of the second half as Chatham built a 38-29 lead.
Marcos Cintron led Chatham (4-5, 11-6) with 15 points and Malik Potter scored 13.
Frank Bozicevic’s 13 points led Waynesburg and Cam Auld had 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Women’s results
California 66, Clartion 46: Freshman guard Halle Herrington scored 14 points and California ended a three-game losing streak with a 66-46 victory over visiting Clarion in the PSAC’s West Division.
Cal (8-6, 14-6) took charge early, outscoring Clarion (1-13, 3-17) by an 18-5 margin in the second quarter to take a 33-18 lead at the break.
Brionna Allen was the only other Cal player to score in double figures. She had 11 points. Bianca Jasper had six points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
Ke’Airah Massiah paced Clarion with 12 points.
Chatham 67, Waynesburg 53: Chatham got off to a slow start, falling behind by 13 points early in the second quarter before storming back to beat host Waynesburg 67-53 in a PAC game.
Waynesburg (3-7, 4-15) led 22-9 in the second quarter but Chatham (5-5, 12-6) used the three-point shot to trigger its comeback. The Cougars made seven three-pointers over the final three quarters.
Emily Ondo led Chatham with 19 points, Aliyah Labriola had 17 and Kaitlyn Fertig 15.
Waynesburg’s Brooke Fuller matched Ondo for game scoring honors with 19 points. She also had 10 rebounds. Alli Delaney had 16 points.
Wash & Jeff 80, Geneva 65: Lauren Gilbert had 23 points and five assists to lead Washington & Jefferson to an 80-65 win at Geneva in the PAC.
W&J (6-4, 11-7) stopped a two-game slide. The Presidents jumped ahead early and led 46-32 at halftime.
Maria Lawhorne scored 16 points for W&J and Alie Seto had a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Emily Melnek had a game-high 25 points for Geneva and Lauren Tipton had 24.