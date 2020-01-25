Cameron Seemann’s 15-foot jump shot with less than one second remaining capped an 11-0 run to end the game and gave Washington & Jefferson a 75-74 victory over Saint Vincent in a PAC contest Saturday at Salvitti Family Gymnasium.
Saint Vincent (4-5, 9-9) led 74-64 with 3:13 remaining but the Bearcats did not score again.
Five points by W&J’s Zach Queen a basket by Jonathan DeVito set up Seemann, who scored the final four points of the game.
DeVito led W&J (5-4, 10-8) with 15 points, Okikiola Agbale had 14, Alexander Skowron 12 and Seemann 10.
David Stephen’s 13 points topped Saint Vincent.
California 69, Mercyhurst 51: Brent Pegram scored 23 points and California took sole possession of third place in the PSAC’s West Division with a 69-51 thumping of Mercyhurst at the Convocation Center.
Pegram, who also had 10 assists, helped Cal (9-4, 13-6) build a commanding 28-17 halftime lead.
Zyan Collins had 18 points and Tim Smith 12 for the Vulcans. Mercyhurst (8-5, 10-7) had three players score 11 points.
Grove City 80, Waynesburg 58: James Wells had 25 points, Justice Rice added 17 and Grove City hammered host Waynesburg on the boards en route to an 80-58 victory in a PAC game.
The win moves Grove City (7-2, 10-7) into first place in the conference. Waynesburg slipped to 4-5, 4-14.
The Wolverines shot 49 percent and outrebounded Waynesburg 48-19.
The Yellow Jackets had four players in double figures led by Brennan Smith’s 15 points. Isaiah Alonzo had 13, Ryan Felberg 12 and Frank Bozicevic 10.
Women’s results
Mercyhurst 62, California 55: Amber Renz scored 21 points and Mercyhurst erased a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat free-falling California, 62-55, in a PSAC West Division game.
California (7-6, 13-6) has lost three in a row and four of its last five. The Vulcans led 31-22 at halftime but were outscored 25-9 in the pivotal third quarter.
Halle Herrington led Cal in scoring with 11 points and Brian Jasper had 10. Monica Burns, the Vulcans’ leading scorer on the season (15.0 ppg), did not play.
Saint Vincent 75, Wash & Jeff 60: Jenna Lafko scored 21 points, Madison Kollar had 20 and Saint Vincent defeated Washington & Jefferson 75-60 in a PAC game.
The Presidents (5-4, 10-7) hung with first-place Saint Vincent (9-0, 13-5) into the fourth quarter, but the Bearcats pulled away down the stretch with a 9-0 run after W&J had closed to within five points.
Alenna McDaniel led W&J with a game-high 22 points. Maria Lawhorne had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Alie Seto had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Grove City 84, Waynesburg 65: Grove City stayed in contention for the PAC title by winning at Waynesburg, 84-65.
The Wolverines (7-2, 15-2) jumped in front 31-17 after one quarter and never looked back. Jess Bowen led five Grove City players in double figures with 22 points. She also had six assists.
Brooke Fuller paced Waynesburg (3-6, 4-14) with 18 points and Erin Joyce had 11. The Yellow Jackets lost despite making nine of 15 shots from three-point range.