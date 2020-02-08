Junior Cameron Seemann scored a career-high 36 points and Washington & Jefferson defeated host Thiel 83-72 in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference men’s basketball game Saturday afternoon.
Seemann made 11 of 16 shots from the field including four of six from three-point range. He also made 10 of 12 free throws and grabbed six rebounds.
The Presidents (7-6, 12-10) completed an important season sweep of the Tomcats. The loss drops Thiel to 5-7 in the PAC and 6-13 overall.
The Presidents got off to a slow start offensively as the Tomcats built an early 14-3 lead less than five minutes into the game. A 13-2 run got W&J back in the game and a 10-0 run late in the first half helped W&J take a 40-32 lead into halftime.
W&J led 60-57 with 8:23 to play, but Seemann and the Presidents would not be denied as they ripped off a 14-1 run to extend the lead to 74-58.
Alexander Skowron had 12 points for W&J, Jonathan DeVito scored 11 and Primo Zini 10.
Michael Ricks led Thiel with 19 points.
Women’s results
Wash & Jeff 77, Thiel 39: Washington & Jefferson outscored Thiel in all four quarters and cruised to its fourth-straight win, 77-39, in a PAC game.
W&J moves to 14-7 overall and 9-4 in the conference while Thiel falls to 0-21, including 0-10 in PAC action.
W&J led wire-to-wire in its largest margin of victory in season. The Presidents held the Tomcats to 13 points in the first half and 27 percent shooting for the game.
Alie Seto, Piper Morningstar and Victoria Koeck each scored in double-figures for the Presidents. Seto led with 14 points, nine rebounds and a season-best six steals. Morningstar had 12 points and a career-high nine rebounds. Koeck finished with 11 points.