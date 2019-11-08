Zach Queen’s tiebreaking three-point field goal with seven seconds remaining gave Washington & Jefferson a 66-64 victory over host Franciscan in a season-opening men’s basketball game Friday night.
W&J trailed 33-26 at halftime but forged a 50-38 lead with 11 minutes remaining before Franciscan mounted a comeback. A layup by the Barons’ Drazen Frankovitch, who had 15 points, tied the score at 63-63 with 1:33 remaining. Neither team scored again until Queen’s fifth three-pointer of the game.
W&J fouled on the ensuing possession and Franciscan made one of two free throws.
Queen led W&J in scoring with 15 points. Cameron Seemann followed with 14 points and Jonathan DeVito had 12.
Franciscan’s Sean Hickey had a game-high 20 points.
Bowie State 86, California 84: Senior guard Juwan Smith scored 25 points and triggered a pivotal second-half run to lead Bowie State to an 86-84 victory over California in the Clarion Hotel Classic in Shepherdstown, W.Va.
The game was close throughout with nine ties and 10 lead changes. California led 50-48 with 16 minutes remaining, but Bowie went on a 10-2 run with Smith scoring six of the Bulldogs’ points.
Smith made 8 of 11 shots, including four of six from three-point range. The Bulldogs shot 53 percent from the field.
Cal was led in scoring by Brent Pegram, who had 24 points. Pegram and Philip Alexander, who scored 19 points, each made five three-pointers. Freshman Babatunde Ajike scored 10 points.
California will play Charleston (W.Va.) this afternoon.
Women’s results
California 78, Charleston (W.Va.) 73: Shauna Harrison scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as California had to fight off a furious second-half rally to defeat Charleston 78-73 in the MEC/PSAC Challenge at West Liberty University.
California led by 20 points (47-27) at halftime. Charleston, led by Dakota Reeves, who made nine three-pointers, battled back and closed to within 75-71 with 30 seconds remaining. Cal’s Bianca Jasper then made one free throw and Citiana Negatu converted twice from the stripe to secure the win.
Harrison scored 18 of her points in the first half. Monica Burns had 19 points for Cal, including 11 in the first half. Olivia Hudson also was in double figures with 16 points.
Cal will play West Liberty today at 5:30 p.m.
Penn State Behrend 83, Waynesburg 74: Ashley Seamon and Kara Haslett each scored 17 points and Penn State Behrend used a 32-point fourth quarter to defeat host Waynesburg 83-74 in a season opener.
Waynesburg led 53-51 entering the final quarter but Behrend took the lead for good with a 6-0 run that opened a 70-61 advantage with 4:33 remaining. Waynesburg closed to within 77-74 after two free throws by Andrea Orlosky with 23 seconds remaining. Behrend sealed the win by making six free throws down the stretch.
Alanna Dibble scored 15 points for Behrend.
Orlosky led five Waynesburg players in double figures with 15 points. She made 11 of 13 free throws. Zoie Smith had 12 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Anika Dansby scored 12 points, Kacey Kastroll had 11 and Brooke Fuller 11 for the Yellow Jackets, who were 26-for-31 at the free-throw line.