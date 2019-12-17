Junior guard Brent Pegram scored a season-high 36 points, powering California to an easy 95-61 win over host Carlow in a non-conference men’s basketball game Tuesday night.
Pegram made 13 of 18 shots from the field, including 5 of 9 from three-point range, and had nine assists. He scored 17 points in the first half as the Vulcans forged a 51-26 halftime advantage. Cal shot 55 percent in the first half.
Luke House had 17 points for California (6-3), Philip Alexander scored 16 and Jermaine Hall Jr., 13.
Carlow was led in scoring by Jefferson-Morgan graduate Rece Heneman, who had 12 points and three rebounds.
Women’s results
California 79, West Virginia State 58: Shauna Harrison scored a game-high 24 points and came within a rebound of a double-double, leading ninth-ranked California to a 79-58 thumping of West Virginia State at the Convocation Center.
Harrison, who scored all her points on 11 field goals, helped Cal (8-1) get out of the gates quickly, building a 27-11 lead after one quarter. The Vulcans’ defense, which forced 25 turnovers, held West Virginia State (3-7) to 23 points over the next two quarters as Cal’s lead grew to 54-34.
Point guard Bianca Jasper had 17 points to go with eight assists and five steals. Citiana Negatu had a season-high 15 points.
Charity Shears scored 22 points for West Virginia State (3-7), which was coming off a win at West Liberty on Saturday.