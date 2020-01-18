If the California University men’s basketball team was looking to make a statement Saturday night in its game at PSAC West Division leader Indiana, the game couldn’t have started any better.
The Vulcans forged a 22-4 lead 8 ½ minutes into the game.
That, however, was the highlight for the Vulcans.
Malik Miller scored 15 of his game-high 22 points in the second half and Indiana battled back from the early 18-point deficit to defeat California, 86-69.
The win moves IUP, the division leader, to 10-1 in the conference and 15-1 overall. The Crimson hawks have won six in a row. Cal dipped to 7-4 in the PSAC and 11-6 overall. The Vulcans’ four-game winning streak is over.
IUP pulled to within 33-28 at halftime and took the lead for good at 53-51 on a three-pointer by Chucky Humphries with 13;25 remaining. It was part of a pivotal 10-0 run by IUP. The Crimson hawks shot 70 percent in the second half.
Cal forged the early lead on the strength of 10 points from Luke House. The Vulcans put four players in double figures led by House’s 18 points. Tim Smith scored 17 points, and Zyan Collins and Brent pegram each had 13.
Waynesburg 76, Thiel 64: Waynesburg’s stunning turnaround continued with a 76-64 victory over Thiel in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game at Rudy Marisa Fieldhouse.
It is the fourth consecutive victory for Waynesburg (4-3, 4-12) after starting the season 0-12. Thiel fell to 3-4, 4-10.
The game was tied at halftime but Waynesburg’s Ryan Felberg opened the second half with a three-pointer and the Yellow Jackets never trailed the rest of the way.
Frank Bozicevic of Waynesburg scored a game-high 26 points, which included four three-pointers. Felberg scored 20 points before fouling out and Isaiah Alonzo had 18 points and nine rebounds. Waynesburg shot 52 percent.
Chima Omeihe paced Thiel with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Wash & Jeff 63, Bethany 46: Washington & Jefferson used a lockdown defensive effort for a 63-46 road win over Bethany in a PAC game.
The 46 points were a season-low by a W&J opponent. Bethany shot only 27 percent and committed 15 turnovers.
The Presidents move to 4-3 in PAC play and 9-7 overall. The loss drops Bethany to 1-15 overall and 0-7 in league play.
The Presidents came out strong on both ends to build a double-digit lead just eight minutes into the game and stayed in front the rest of the way.
Jonathan DeVito and Alexander Skowron led a balanced W&J attack with 12 points apiece. Cameron Seeman scored 11 points. Okikiola Agbale had 10 rebounds.
Trey Shifflet paced Bethany with 11 points.
Women’s results
Indiana 76, California 61: Natalie Myers scored 14 of her 18 points in the second half, when Indiana pulled away for a 76-61 victory over visiting California in a key PSAC West Division game.
IUP remains undefeated in the conference play at 12-0 and is 17-1 overall. The Crimson Hawks have won 15 in a row.
Cal (7-5, 13-5) trailed by only 27-26 at halftime but IUP scored 49 points in the second half, when the Crimson Hawks shot 68 percent from the field and made five of eight three-pointers.
Lexi Griggs scored a game-high 22 points for IUP and Myers grabbed 12 rebounds.
Ahmya Woodyard came off the bench and scored 18 points for Cal. She was the only Vulcans players to score in double figures.
Wash & Jeff 83, Bethany 61: Washington & Jefferson made a season-high 12 three-pointers and four players scored in double figures as the Presidents defeated host Bethany 83-61 in a PAC game.
The win improves the Presidents to 10-5 overall and 5-2 in league play. The loss drops the Bison to 3-13 overall and 2-5 in conference contests.
Alie Seto led W&J with 22 points, one shy of her season high. Lauren Gilbert finished with 18 points, and Maddie Gutierrez and Catherine Martin contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively.
The Presidents took control of the game with a 16-0 run during the first half.
Waynesburg 93, Thiel 40: Alli DeLaney led five Waynesburg players in double figures with 22 points and the Yellow Jackets ended a three-game losing streak by thumping visiting Thiel 93-40 in a PAC game.
Brooke Fuller had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Waynesburg (2-5, 3-13), Kacey Kastroll tossed in 14 points, Leighton Croft had 11 and Erin Joyce 10. Andrea Orlosky had eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Thiel (0-7, 0-15) remained winless. The Tomcats’ Rachel Breckenridge had 10 points.