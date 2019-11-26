Lauren Gilbert scored 19 points, Alie Seto had 18 and Washington & Jefferson rode a fast start to a 72-63 victory over host Allegheny in a non-conference game.
The Presidents (4-2) shot 53 percent from the field in the first half and made five three-pointers in the second quarter as they forged leads of 20-9 after one quarter and 47-25 at halftime.
The big first half enabled W&J to overcome a cold third quarter, when the Presidents were outscored 19-5 as Allegheny (3-4) battled back and eventually took a 57-52 lead with six minutes remaining.
A three-pointer by Gilbert triggered a final surge by W&J and the Presidents regained the lead for good at 62-61 on a layup by Victoria Kocek. Gilbert then made a pivotal layup and sank four free throws down the stretch as W&J pulled away.
Seto had seven rebounds to go with her 18 points and Hannah Johnston scored 10 points.
Zoe Sollis led Allegheny with 15 points. The Gators were 15-for-16 at the free-throw line but made only two of 22 three-point attempts.
Otterbein 84, Waynesburg 56: Abby Zerkle and Angelia Jackson combined for 39 points and 11 three-point field goals as Otterbein rolled to an 84-56 victory over host Waynesburg in a non-conference game.
Otterbein (4-1) led 34-25 at halftime and 48-36 after three quarters before breaking the game open with a 36-point fourth quarter. The Cardinals were 14-for-26 from three-point range.
Zerkle came off the bench to score a game-high 20 points that included 6-for-10 shooting from behind the three-point line. Jackson followed with 19 points.
Alli Delaney scored 15 points to pace Waynesburg (1-4) and Brooke Fuller followed with 13.
Men’s results
Otterbein 67, Waynesburg 44: Otterbein put four players in double figures, forged a double-digit lead by halftime and cruised to a 67-44 victory over Waynesburg in a non-conference contest at Rudy Maria Fieldhouse.
Otterbein moved above the .500 mark for the season with a 3-2 record. Waynesburg (0-5) remains winless.
The Cardinals held Waynesburg to 33-percent shooting and forced 21 turnovers by the Yellow Jackets.
Isaiah Alonzo had another solid game for Waynesburg, scoring 15 points. Frank Bozicevic followed with 11 points.
Justin Carter led a balanced Otterbein attack with 13 points.