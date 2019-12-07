Ariel Jones scored 24 points and the Shippensburg women’s basketball team pulled away in the fourth quarter to deal visiting California its first loss of the season, 80-66, in a PSAC game.
The game was tied 33-33 at halftime and Shippensburg (2-1, 5-4) held a 50-48 lead after three quarters before scoring 30 points over the final 10 minutes.
With the score tied 50-50, Shippensburg went on an 8-0 spurt and Cal never got closer than five points the rest of the game.
Jones led four players in double figures for Shippensburg, which shot 51 percent from the field.
Monica Burns paced Cal with 21 points and Brionna Allen had 10, but they were the only Vulcans in double figures. The Vulcans made only 32 percent of their shots.
Wash & Jeff 82, Geneva 72: Aleena McDaniel scored a career-high 29 points, Lauren Gilbert had 20 and Washington & Jefferson outgunned visiting Geneva 82-72 in a PAC game.
After the first half ended in a 35-35 tie, W&J (1-1, 6-3) pulled away from outscoring Geneva (0-2, 1-7) by a 24-17 margin in the third quarter. The Presidents, who made 10 three-pointers, marinated a lead the rest of the way.
McDaniel made 10 of 19 shots and all six of her free throws. She also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.
Hannah Johnston and Maria Lawhorne, each with 10 points, gave W&J four players in double figures.
Geneva was led by Lauren Tipton’s 20 points.
Chatham 88, Waynesburg 70: A disastrous middle two quarters proved too much for Waynesburg to overcome as its lost to host Chatham 88-70 in a PAC game.
The loss was the third straight for Waynesburg (0-2, 1-6), which was tied 18-18 after one quarter. Chatham (1-1, 7-1) outscored the Yellow Jackets 53-24 over the two quarters, including 25-8 in the second frame.
Emily Ondo had a huge game for Chatham, scoring a game-high 30 points. Kaitlyn Fertig had 21 points.
Brooke Fuller had 21 points to pace Waynesburg. Zoie Smith scored 12 points.
Men’s results
Wash & Jeff 73, Geneva 58: Washington & Jefferson used a 19-2 second-half run to turn a one-point game into a blowout as the Presidents defeated Geneva 73-58 for their first PAC win.
W&J (1-1. 6-3) held a 33-32 halftime lead, and after the first six-plus minutes of the second half, the Golden Tornadoes remained close behind at 42-41. The Presidents took control by scoring 19 of the game’s next 21 points over a seven-minute span.
W&J’s Zach Queen matched a season-high with 15 points, including four three-pointers. Alexander Skowron had a career-high 11 points and seven rebounds. Jonathan DeVito scored 12 points and Primo Zini had 10.
Noah Damazo of Geneva (1-1, 4-5) scored a game-high 17 points. The Golden Torandoes shot only 27 percent after halftime.
Shippensburg 79, California 60: California had one fewer field goal than host Shippensburg but the Raiders held a huge edge at the free-throw line and used a big second half to defeat the Vulcans, 79-60, in a PSAC game.
The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Cal (2-1, 5-3). Shippensburg (3-0, 7-1) remained unbeaten in conference play.
Cal led 34-33 at halftime but shot only 34 percent in the second half while Shippensburg shot 50 percent over the final 20 minutes.
John Castello led Ship with a game-high 24 points. Jake Biss had 17 points and Daylon Carter 12. The Raiders were 19-for-25 at the free-throw line compared to Cal’s 3-for-6.
Brent Pegram was Cal’s top scorer with 18 points. Phillip Alexander had 14 points and Jermaine Hall 13.
Chatham 78, Waynesburg 56: Chatham led from start to finish in a 78-56 victory over Waynesburg in a PAC contest.
Will Sandherr led the Cougars (2-0, 7-2) with a game-high 20 points. He was followed in double figures by Elijah Sutton with 15 points, Malik Potter had 13 and Garrett Farah 12. The Cougars made 12 three-pointers.
The top three scorers for Waynesburg (0-2, 0-8) were reserves. Isaiah Alonzo was the only one in double figures with 15 points. He was 11-for-13 at the free-throw line.