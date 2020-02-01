Jermaine Hall scored 23 points and made five of California University’s 13 three-point field goals as the Vulcans rolled to a 98-70 victory over Slippery Rock on Saturday at Hamer Hall.
Cal improves to 15-6 overall, 11-4 in the PSAC and completes a regular-season sweep of Slippery Rock (6-9, 10-11) for the first time since 2010. The Rock entered this year having won 16 of the previous 17 games in the series.
After trailing 10-7 with 14:09 to play in the half, Cal closed the period on a 35-20 run to lead 42-30 at halftime.
The Vulcans made seven of their first nine shots and five of their first six three-point attempts in the second half to extend the lead.
Cal shot 52 percent from the field and made 13 of 27 three-pointers.
Brent Pegram scored 21 points, Luke House had 15 and Tim Smith 10 for the Vulcans, who have won four in a row.
Will Robinson led Slippery Rock with 15 points and seven rebounds.
Chatham 68, Wash & Jeff 64: Marcos Cintron led five Chatham player in double figures with 14 points and the Cougars rallied late to edge Washington & Jefferson 68-64 in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game.
Chatham (8-3, 13-7) made 12 three-point field goals and the long-range shooting helped the Cougars wipe away a 12-point deficit in the final five minutes. The Cougars ended the game on a 20-4 run to improve their home record to 9-1.
W&J (5-6, 10-10) led 60-48 with 4:51 to play. Chatham battled back and took the lead for good at 63-62 on a three-pointer by Will Sandherr with 1:12 remaining.
Primo Zini and Alexander Skowron each scored 11 points to lead a balanced W&J attack.
Westminster 73, Waynesburg 58: Dylan O’Hara torched his former team for the second time this season, tossing in a game-high 29 points as Westminster defeated Waynesburg 73-58 in a PAC game in New Wilmington.
Westminster (7-4, 12-8) won at Waynesburg in December when O’Hara, who transferred from Waynesburg to the Titans, scored 35 points. The Yellow Jackets did a little better against their former teammate this time but couldn’t overcome 21 turnovers. O’Hara made 11 of 17 shots and grabbed nine rebounds.
Brennan Smith led Waynesburg (4-7, 4-16) with 17 points. Isaiah Alonzo had 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Women’s results
California 76, Slippery Rock 59: Shauna Harrison scored 18 points and made five of California’s 12 three-pointers as the Vulcans pulled away late for a 76-59 victory over visiting Slippery Rock in a PSAC West Division game.
Slippery Rock (3-12, 5-16) led by as many nine points early in the game, but a flurry of Cal (9-6, 15-6) responses, including a 23-4 run over the final 8:17 of the game, secured the victory for the Vulcans.
Two freshmen played key roles for Cal. Guard Halle Herrington scored 15 points that included three baskets from behidn the three-point arc. Forward Olivia Hudson also scored 15 points and had three three-point baskets.
Cal’s Bianca Jasper had seven points and 11 assists.
Cal led by only one point entering the fourth quarter.
Three of The Rock’s starters scored in double figures, including Daeja Quick’s team-high 17 points.
Wash & Jeff 66, Chatham 53: Lauren Gilbert scored a game-high 20 points, Alie Seto had 14 points and 21 rebounds, and Washington & Jefferson won at Chatham, 66-53, in a PAC game.
Gilbert made seven of nine shots, including four three-pointers, and Seto dominated under the basket for the Presidents (7-4, 12-7), who led 33-28 at halftime before holding Chatham to only six points in the third quarter.
Chatham (5-6, 12-7) made 19 field goals and more than half (12) of them were three-pointers. Emily Ondo led the Cougars with 17 points and Riley D’Angelo scored 12.
Westminster 76, Waynesburg 72: Jenna Bennett and Camden Hergenrother each scored 17 points and Westminster held off upset-minded Waynesburg 76-72 in a PAC game on the Titans’ home court.
Westminster (10-1, 17-3) remained in first place in the conference but had trouble shaking Waynesburg (3-8, 4-16).
The Yellow Jackets closed to within 62-61 after a three-pointer by Ali DeLaney with 5:42 remaining but could get no closer. Waynesburg did pull to within three points twice in the final minute.
Megan Polczynski had 16 points and Alazia Greaves scored 12 for Westminster.
Delaney led Waynesburg with 16 points. Kacey Kastroll had 15 points on three of the Yellow Jackets’ nine three-pointers. Brooke Fuller added 14 points and 12 rebounds.