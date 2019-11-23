On the strength of four players scoring in double figures, California edged Lock Haven 73-70 in the PSAC opener Saturday afternoon for the Vulcans at the Convocation Center.
Cal improves to 4-3 overall. It was the first loss of the season for Lock Haven (3-1).
The Vulcans’ Zyan Collins and freshman Babatunde Ajike combined for 34 points with each player scoring 17. Collins was 7-for-7 at the free-throw line and had nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals.
Brent Pegram finished with 16 points, eight assists and four steals and freshman Luke House scored 13 points.
Cal led 71-70 when Collins grabbed a critical offensive rebound with 24 seconds left. He would make a pair of free throws for a 73-70 lead. Lock Haven then missed two from behind the three-point line
Wash & Jeff 81, Hiram 74: Washington & Jefferson used a 24-4 second-half run to erase a 14-point deficit and rallied to beat Hiram 81-74 in a non-conference game at Salvitti Family Gymnasium.
W&J improves 5-1 and remains unbeaten at home (3-0) while Hiram falls to 2-3.
The Terriers led 58-44 with 13:10 remaining following a Jalen Kirksey three-pointer, handing the visitors their largest lead of the afternoon.
W&J then went on 13-2 run to close to within 60-57.
The Presidents finally re-took the lead by scoring 11 consecutive points, highlighted by a pair of three-pointers by Jacob Davenport, who came off the bench to score 12 points.
Hiram had the ball down three with less than a minute remaining but missed a potential game-tying attempt. W&J’s Primo Zini made three free throws in the final minute to secure the win.
Agbale Okikiola led W&J with 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting. he also had a team-high eight rebounds. Zach Queen scored 12 points on four three-point field goals.
Kiksey scored a game-high 20 points and Sherman Dean had 19 for Hiram.
Kenyon 80, Waynesburg 61: Elijah Davis scored 16 points and Ugnius Zilinskas had 15 as Kenyon kept Waynesburg winless by beating the Yellow Jackets 80-61 in a non-conference game.
Kenyon held a 14-point halftime lead and the Lords (2-2) outscored the Yellow Jackets, 38-33, in the second half.
Waynesburg’s Isaiah Alonzo scored a game-high 23 points and was 10-for-10 at the free-throw line. Brennan Smith scored 12 points for the Yellow Jackets (0-4).
Penn State 58. Yale 56: Patrick Chambers sensed it at halftime. His team didn’t need a stern talking to and Penn State players certainly didn’t need to hear their coach yell and scream.
So Chambers left them alone to calmly contemplate their 10-point deficit to Yale after their worst first-half output in 24 games dating to last season.
“It’s no time for me to overreact,” Chambers said. “The basket looked like a golf hole. It would only look even smaller if I went crazy.”
Instead, the hoop seemed to get bigger, especially for Myles Dread who hit a 3-pointer with just under a minute to go to keep Penn State unbeaten with a 58-56 win over the Bulldogs on Saturday.
Women’s results
California 79, Lock Haven 56: Undefeated California, ranked No. 13 in NCAA Division II, put five players in double figures and cruised to a 79-56 victory over Lock Haven in a PSAC game at the Convocation Center.
Senior Monica Burns led the Vulcans (6-0) with 13 points. She also tied for the team lead with seven rebounds and added two steals. Burns has led the team in scoring four times this season and is averaging a team-best 18.8 points per game.
Junior point guard Bianca Jasper finished with 10 points and five assists and two steals. Freshman Olivia Hudson paced the team with six assists and scored 10 points off the bench. Shauna Harrison tied for the team lead with seven rebounds and scored 10 points and Brionna Allen finished with 11 points.
Cal was in control throughout, leading 26-12 after one quarter and 40-25 at halftime.
Ahnera Parker led Lock Haven (2-3) with 14 points.
Baldwin Wallace 65, Wash & Jeff 53: Washington & Jefferson outscored Ohio Athletic Conference preseason favorite Baldwin Wallace in the second half but the Presidents were unable to overcome a slow start and fell to the Yellow Jackets 65-53.
Armed with a 16-point halftime lead, Baldwin Wallace pushed its advantage to 44-24 with 5:07 left in the third quarter.
Baldwin Wallace (4-0) connected on 11 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter as time ran out on the Presidents’ comeback bid.
Alie Seto led the Presidents (3-2) with 18 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Lauren Gilbert finished with 11 points.
Riley Schiil scored a game-high 22 points for Baldwin Wallace.