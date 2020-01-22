Zyan Collins’ layup with 34 seconds remaining broke a tie and sent the California University men’s basketball team on to a 68-64 win over Gannon in a PSAC West Division contest Wednesday night in Erie.
Collins’ basket gave Cal a 64-62 lead in a game that was close throughout. Collins, who finished with 15 points, had another basket only 15 seconds later to make it a two-possession game.
Luke House led Cal (8-4, 12-6) in scoring with 17 points. Jermiane Hall matched Collins with 15 points and Brent Pegram had 11 points and nine assists.
Victor Olawoye tossed in a game-high 24 points for gannon (6-6, 7-9). He had eight rebounds and made five three-pointers.
Bethany 72, Waynesburg 59: Aiden Albert led six Bethany players in double figures with 14 points and the Bison defeated visiting Waynesburg 72-59 in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game.
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak by Waynesburg (4-4, 4-13). Bethany (1-7, 2-15) won for the first time in conference play.
In addition to Albert’s 14 points, Bethany had two players finish with 11 points and three who scored 10 each.
Waynesburg’s Brennan Smith scored a game-high 20 points. He grabbed 10 rebounds.
Isaiah Alonzo also had a double-double with a game-high 15 rebounds and 16 points. Frank Bozicevic had 12 points.
Grove City 68, Wash & Jeff 57: James Wells scored a game-high 20 points and Grove City defeated Washington & Jefferson 68-57 in a PAC game.
Grove City (6-2, 9-7) closed the first half with a 16-2 run to take a 26-21 halftime lead and managed to add to the lead in the second half.
Monessen graduate Justice Rice scored 16 points for the Wolverines and Nate Peters had 10.
W&J had another cold shooting night, connecting on only 33 percent from the field and just four of 23 three-point attempts.
A.J. Blue, who scored 12 points, was the only W&J player to score in double figures. The Presidents fell to 4-4 in the conference and 9-8 overall.
Women’s results
Waynesburg 74, Bethany 73: Erin Joyce scored 17 points, Andrea Orlosky scored eight of her 16 points in the fourth quarter and Waynesburg rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to stun host Bethany 74-73 in a PAC game.
Waynesburg (3-5, 4-13) trailed 42-28 at halftime but mounted a second-half charge and closed to within six points after three quarters. A free throw by Orlosky gave Waynesburg the lead for good at 67-66 with 3:30 to play.
The Yellow Jackets stretched the lead before Bethany (2-6, 3-14) made one final charge. Courtney walker, who scored a game-high 32 points, made a three-point that pulled Bethany to within 73-71 with 14 seconds remaining. Two free throws by Haylie Glass with four seconds left made it a one-point game but that was close as Bethany could get.
Brooke Fuller had a double-double for Waynesburg with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Grove City 69, Wash & Jeff 67: Jess Bowen made a tiebreaking layup with 1:15 remaining, sending Grove City to a 69-67 victory over host Washington & Jefferson in a PAC game.
Grove City (6-2, 14-2) led by 15 points midway through the third quarter before W&J (5-3, 10-6) made a comeback and tied the score at 59-58 on a three-pointer by Hannah Johnston. The Wolverines, however, battled back and tied it on a three by Emma Vezzosi and took the lead for good at 65-63 on Bowen’s layup with 1:15 left.
Bowen scored a game-high 20 points and Jordan McConnell followed for Grove City with 13.
Lauren Gilbert and Alie Seto each scored 16 points for W&J. Gilbert also had five steals. Freshman Maddie Gutierrez scored 11 points.
Gannon 66, California 40: Tori Obenrader scored 19 points and Gannon’s defense smothered cold-shooting California and knocked off the Vulcans 66-40 in a PSAC West game at the Hammermill Center.
California (7-5, 13-5) has now lost three of its last four games. The Vulcans were held to single-figure scoring in each of the first three quarters, fell behind 30-14 in the second quarter and never recovered.
Gannon improved to 10-2 in the conference and 14-4 overall.
Cal shot only 25 percent from the field, was outrebounded 46-32 and attempted only five free throws. Shauna Harrison was Cal’s leading scorer with nine points.