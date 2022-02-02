Fred Mulbah scored 17 points and Pitt-Johnstown rallied in the final two minutes to edge California 71-70 in a battle of two of the top three men’s basketball teams in the PSAC West Wednesday night at the Convocation Center.
Cal had the game’s final possession. Following a sideline inbounds play, Cal’s Brent Pegram attempted a three-point shot from the top of the key but lost control of the ball on his way up and time expired.
The Vulcans (9-4, 14-5) led 68-66 with 2:31 remaining but UPJ (12-2, 16-4) grabbed the lead for good on a three-pointer by Jared Jakubick, who finished with 11 points.
Philip Alston led Cal with 21 points, 17 coming in the second half. Keith Palek scored all of his 14 points in the first half, Zyan Collins scored 13 and Preston Boswell had 10.
Wash & Jeff 99, Franciscan 74: Washington & Jefferson scored an amazing 64 points in the first half and cruised to a 99-64 win over Franciscan in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game at Salvitti Family Gymnasium.
W&J (10-2, 15-4) shot 77 percent in the first half and 60 for the game.
Isaiah Langston and Dirk Daniels each scored 16 points and led five W&J players in double figures. Michael Bigley had 14 points, Kyran Mitchell 11 and Alexander Skowran 10.
W&J forced 26 Franciscan turnovers.
The Barons (4-7, 6-11) were led in scoring by Aidan Hickey’s 16 points.
Waynesburg 68, Thiel 56: Matt Popeck scored 26 points and Nijon Kirkman had a double-double as Waynesburg defeated host Thiel 68-56 in a PAC game.
Popeck made nine of 15 shots and grabbed seven rebounds as Waynesburg improved to 8-4 in the conference and 12-7 overall. Kirkman contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Jansen Knotts had 17 points and seven assists.
Waynesburg never trailed. The Yellow Jackets were up 31-23 at halftime and led by as many as 15 points in the second half.
Thiel (2-9, 3-14) was held to only 14 field goals but made 27 of 34 free throws. Marlon Ellerbee had 19 points.
Women’s results
California 56, Pitt-Johnstown 42: California locked down defensively and won its fourth straight, defeating Pitt-Johnstown 56-42 in a PSAC West game.
Cal (8-3, 13-3) held Pitt-Johnstown to only 15 points in the first half and led 30-15 at intermission. The Vulcans led by as many as 25 points in the third quarter.
Point guard Ciara Loyd led Cal in scoring with 16 points and also had 11 assists. Brionna Allen had 13 points and Dejah Terrell finished with 12 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. All of Cal’s 56 points were scored by the Vulcans’ starting five.
Ashley Norling’s 11 points were tops for UPJ (7-7, 9-11).
Wash & Jeff 79, Franciscan 28: PAC-leader Washington & Jefferson held visiting Franciscan to only nine field goals and the Presidents rolled to a 79-28 win over the winless Barons.
Thirteen players dented the scoring column for W&J (12-1, 15-4) led by Piper Morningstar with 16 points. Meghan Dryburgh and Bryan Bezjak each followed with 10 points.
The Presidents led 19-6 after one quarter 42-12 at halftime.
Waynesburg 83, Thiel 66: Kasey Kastroll and Marley Wolf each scored 17 points, leading five Waynesburg players in double figures as the Yellow Jackets won their third straight, 83-66, over host Thiel in the PAC.
Waynesburg (4-8, 4-14) led almost the entire way. The Yellow Jackets were up 23-9 after one quarter and 41-19 in the second quarter.
Kastroll made five three-point baskets. Avery Robinson scored 14 points and grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds, Madisen Dayton had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Brooke Fuller scored 12 points before fouling out.
Taylor Susany scored a game-high 20 points for Thiel (2-7, 4-10). She made six three-pointers.