CALIFORNIA – Point guard Bianca Jasper led five California players in double figures with 17 points and the Vulcans shook off a two-week layoff to defeat Pitt-Johnstown, 80-57, in a PSAC women’s basketball game Friday night at the Convocation Center.
Cal (4-2, 10-2), which had not played since Dec. 21, dominated UPJ on the boards and forced the Mountain Cats into 22 turnovers. The Vulcans held a 52-30 edge in rebounds with 24 of Cal’s coming on the offensive end of the court.
Jasper had a fine all-around game. She was 6-for-6 at the free-throw line and had seven rebounds to go with six assists.
D.J. Hahn scored 16 points, Monica Burns had 14, Shauna Harrison had 12 and Citiana Negatu 11 for the Vulcans, who led 35-26 at halftime. Harrison scored eight of her points early in the third quarter when Cal began pulling away.
Alli McGrath, who was averaging more than 21 points per game, led UPJ (2-4, 7-5) in scoring with 14.
Men’s result
Pitt-Johnstown 77, California 57: California had its worst shooting night of the season and it led to a 77-57 loss to Pitt-Johnstown in a PSAC game.
Cal (3-3, 7-5) shot only 29 percent and made only six of 34 three-point attempts. The Vulcans got off to a slow start, falling behind 18-7 and 35-18 in the first half and were unabel to recover.
Pitt-Johnstown (5-1, 11-2) used balanced scoring, putting four players in double figures led by Fred Mulbah’s 16 points. Caiden Landis and John Paul Kromka each scored 13 points and former Washington High School standout Josh Wise had 12 points and seven rebounds.
Zyan Collins’ 17 points were tops for Cal. Brent Pegram had 13 points and Luke House 12.