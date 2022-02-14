Every California University starter scored in double figures and made at least one three-point field goal as the Vulcans avenged a home loss to Pitt-Johnstown last week by defeating Mountain Cats 83-63 in a key PSAC West men’s basketball game Monday night.
The win lifts Cal to 12-5 in the conference and 17-6 overall. UPJ falls to 15-4, 19-6.
Cal led by only 42-36 at halftime but shot 61 percent from the field in the second half . The Vulcans made 14 of 28 from three-point range in the game.
Brent Pegram led the Vulcans’ attack with a game-high 32 points and eight assists. Pegram made 13 of 18 shots.
Preston Boswell followed with 16 points, Zyan Collins scored 12, Philip Alston had 11 and Keith Palek 10.
Wash & Jeff 96, Bethany 74: Guard J.R. Mazza had a game-high 27 points that included eight three-point field goals, Kyran Mitchell had a triple-double and Washington & Jefferson pulled away in the second half for a 96-74 win at Bethany.
The win is the seventh straight for W&J, which improved to 14-2 in the conference and 19-4 overall. The Presidents didn’t break open the game until the second half. They led by only 40-37 at halftime.
The Presidents scored 56 second-half points.
Mitchell’s triple-double came with 12 points, and game-highs of 19 rebounds and 13 assists. He also had five steals.
Nick Gearhart scored 21 points for W&J.
Bethany (2-11, 2-16) was led in scoring by Asa Klimchock’s 18 points.
Thiel 55, Waynesburg 50, OT: Thiel outscored Waynesburg 11-6 in overtime to defeat the Yellow Jackets 55-50 in a PAC game at Rudy Marisa Fieldhouse.
Thiel (5-10, 6-15) never trailed in the overtime.
The Tomcats took the lead for good on a pair of free throws by Daquan Simmons with three minutes left in OT. Simmons, who scored a team-high 16 points, followed the free throws with a three-pointer to give the Tomcats a five-point lead.
Waynesburg’s Matt Popeck scored a game-high 22 points. He was the only Yellow Jackets player to score more than six points. Waynesburg shot 29 percent from the field, attempted only nine free throws and was outrebounded 52-33.
Women’s results
California 61, Pitt-Johnstown 40: Dejah Terrell scored 21 points and California University held host Pitt-Johnstown to only 14 first-half points en route to a 61-40 win in a PSAC West game.
California (12-4, 17-4) led 35-14 at halftime and cruised to its third consecutive victory. Shauna Harrison flipped in 13 points and point guard Ciaira Loyd had nine assists and four steals.
Pitt-Johnstown (9-10, 11-14) shot only 33 percent and had 20 turnovers.
Waynesburg 79, Thiel 58: Brooke Fuller had a double-double and the Yellow Jackets routed Thiel 79-58 in a PAC contest.
Waynesburg (5-11, 5-17) was in control from the start and led 41-26 at halftime. Thiel (2-11, 4-15) has lost nine straight.
Fuller led Waynesburg with a game-high 18 points to go with 10 rebounds. Marley Wolf followed with 16 points, Avery Robinson had 13 and Madisen Dayton 11.