GREENSBURG – Keith Palek had a double-double and Cam Polak made three clutch baskets, including a three-pointer, in the final two minutes as California University defeated host Seton Hill 66-56 in a PSAC West Division men’s basketball game Monday night.
The game was close throughout with Cal (5-7, 8-10) holding a 30-29 lead at halftime. The Vulcans led by as many as nine points midway through the second half but couldn’t shake Seton Hill (6-6, 11-7), which had its five-game winning streak snapped.
The Griffins charged back and closed to within three points with two minutes remaining. That’s when Polak was open inside for a layup off a pass at the high post from Palek, and made another layup on Cal’s next possession to put the Vulcans up 61-56. One Cal possession later, Polak made a three-pointer from the left wing to make it a 64-56 lead with only 43 seconds to play.
Palek led Cal with 17 points and 18 rebounds, both game highs. Jermaine Hall had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Polak finished with 12 points.
Samuel Tab’s 15 points led Seton Hill. Drew Green had 11. The Griffins shot only 33 percent, made just three of 26 shots from three-point range and were 11-for-21 at the free-throw line.
Women’s result
California 87, Seton Hill 80: Halle Herrington shot California to an 87-80 victory over host Seton Hill in a PSAC West game Monday night.
And Herrington had a big assist – actually 18 of them – from point guard Ciaira Loyd.
Herrington, a junior guard, made seven three-point field goals and scored a game-high 23 points. Herrington made seven of her first eight three-point attempts and finished the game 7-for-9. She led five Cal players in double figures.
Allycia Harris scored 19 points before fouling out. Rajah Fink had 16 points and a game-high nine rebounds. Loyd scored 11 points and had 18 assists, three shy of the school record. Jordan Smith contributed 11 points.
Loyd’s 18 assists are the most in an NCAA game this season and the second-most in PSAC history.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Cal (7-5, 11-7).
Alie Seto, a graduate transfer from Washington & Jefferson, led Seton Hill (6-6, 13-8) with 20 points.
Cal led 19-12 after one quarter and then scored 53 points over the next two quarters for a 72-62 lead entering the final period. The Vulcans led by as many as 16 points in the third quarter but Seton Hill closed to within 84-80 with 39 seconds remaining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.