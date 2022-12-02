Basketball NCAA stock

Rashon Johnson scored 26 points and Shippensburg closed the game on a 12-5 run to rally and defeat California 77-73 in the PSAC opener for both teams Friday night on the Raiders’ home court.

Cal (0-1, 3-4) led 68-65 with four minutes remaining but was held to one field goal until the final six seconds.

