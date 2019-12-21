Brent Pegram scored 31 points and made a game-winning layup with 54 seconds left in the second overtime and California outlasted host Millersville 106-102 in a PSAC game Saturday afternoon.
Cal (3-2, 7-4) had to come from behind to win. The Vulcans trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half and were down by seven, 83-76, with only 3:11 left in regulation.
In overtime, Millersville (2-3, 5-6) led by three points with 46 seconds remaining but a three-point play by Zyan Collins forced a second overtime. Collins, who scored 26 points, missed a jumper at the buzzer.
In the second overtime, Pegram’s layup gave Cal a 103-102 lead.
Tim Smith came off the bench to score 19 points for Cal and Luke House had 16.
Caden Najdawi had 26 points for Millersville.
Women’s results
Millersville 79, California 53: Less than 24 hours after giving head coach Jess Strom her 200th career victory, California played one of its worst games in Strom’s nine seasons as head coach.
The Vulcans had a dreadful start and poor finish and it led to a 79-53 thumping by host Millersville in a PSAC game.
Millersville’s Lauren Lister scored 26 points on 11-for-15 shooting, and the Marauders made eight three-pointers and shot 59.6 percent from the field. The good shooting enabled Millersville (1-3, 4-5) to overcome its 32 turnovers.
The ninth-ranked Vulcans (3-2, 9-2) shot only 28 percent for the game, trailed 26-6 after one quarter. After closing to within 12 points after three quarters, Cal was outscored 27-13 over the final 10 minutes.
Monica Burns, who is Cal’s leading scorer, played only seven minutes and did not score.
Halle Herrington came off the bench to lead the Vulcans in scoring with 15 points. Lauren Bennett had 13 points.
Ohio Wesleyan 86, Waynesburg 54: Claire Sterling scored 17 points and Ohio Wesleyan ran its winning streak to five games with a 86-54 victory over Waynesburg in a non-conference game at Branch Rickey Arena.
Ohio Wesleyan (6-4) shot 53 percent and Sterling sparked a 10-0 run in the first quarter and a 9-0 spurt in the second quarter. The Bishops led 45-28 at halftime.
Waynesburg (1-9) was led by sophomore center Brooke Fuller with 14 points and nine rebounds. Freshman Zoie Smith had her third double-double of the season, scoring 11 points and bringing down a career-best 12 rebounds. Sophomore guard Kacey Kastroll score 10 points.