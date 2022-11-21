In a battle of NCAA Division II tournament teams from a year ago, Franklin Pierce edged California 84-79 Monday afternoon in a non-conference game played in New Hampshire.
Cal (2-3) fell behind by 10 points (41-31) at halftime. The Vulcans battled back and tied the score at 60-60 with more than nine minutes remaining but they were never able to take the lead.
Keith Palek scored a team-leading 21 points for the Vulcans. K.J. McClurg recorded his first collegiate double-double, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
Jermaine Hall followed with 14 points, D.J. Slaughter had 13 and Cam Polak 11 as Cal had five players score in double figures.
Cal made 11 three-point field goals but Franklin Pierce (3-1) hit 12 from behind the arc.
Mohamed Traore led the Ravens with 21 points.
California will play Wednesday at Chestnut Hill.
Women’s results
California 78, Central State 60: Guard Halle Herrington scored a career-high 21 points and California broke open a close game in the second half to beat host Central State 78-60 in a non-conference game.
Cal (3-1) trailed 35-32 at halftime but doubled up Central State 24-12 in the pivotal third quarter to grab a 56-47 lead. The Vulcans held the hosts to only 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Jordan Smith scored 18 points, Allycia Harris had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Rajah Fink had 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Vulcans. Point guard Ciaira Loyd had 10 assists.
Central State (0-3) was led in scoring by Abbigail Peterson’s 13 points.
