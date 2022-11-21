Basketball NCAA stock

In a battle of NCAA Division II tournament teams from a year ago, Franklin Pierce edged California 84-79 Monday afternoon in a non-conference game played in New Hampshire.

Cal (2-3) fell behind by 10 points (41-31) at halftime. The Vulcans battled back and tied the score at 60-60 with more than nine minutes remaining but they were never able to take the lead.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In