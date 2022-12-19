Momentum has been an elusive concept this season for the California University men’s basketball team.
One day after getting its first PSAC win of the season – a 22-point blowout of Bloomsburg – California ran into East Stroudsburg, one of five teams tied for first place in the East Division, and suffered an 89-76 loss Monday afternoon at the Convocation Center.
The loss leaves Cal at 1-3 in the PSAC and 4-6 overall.
The difference in the game was the shooting from behind the three-point line. East Stroudsburg (3-1, 9-1) made 12 of 25 three-point shots while Cal was 4-for-25.
Carlos Pepin led ESU with a game-high 21 points and 12 rebounds. Justin Paz had 15 points, all coming on three-point field goals. Jaelen McGlone tossed in 14 points and Mike Millsip had 10. The Warriors made seven three-pointers in the first half when they opened a 49-36 lead.
Cal had five players score in double figures, led by Keith Palek’s 16 points. K.J. McClurg followed with 14 points, Jermaine Hall had 13, and Donald Whitehead and Gabe Jimerson each tossed in 12.
East Stroudsburg led by as many as 28 points in the second half.
Women’s result
California 69, East Stroudsburg 50: California picked up its second win in as many days over PSAC East rivals, stopping East Stroudsburg, 69-50.
The Vulcans (2-2, 6-4), allowed only 98 points in wins over Bloomsburg and East Stroudsburg.
Rajah Fink scored 24 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and had three assists and three steals to lead Cal. Halle Herrington followed with 15 points and Ciara Loyd had 12.
The Vulcans held East Stroudsburg (2-2, 6-4) to only 33 points through the first three quarters as the Vulcans opened a 22-point lead.
Jessica Polin led ESU with 11 points.
