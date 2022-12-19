Momentum has been an elusive concept this season for the California University men’s basketball team.

One day after getting its first PSAC win of the season – a 22-point blowout of Bloomsburg – California ran into East Stroudsburg, one of five teams tied for first place in the East Division, and suffered an 89-76 loss Monday afternoon at the Convocation Center.

