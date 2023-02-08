Cam Polak scored a game-high 22 points and the California University men’s basketball team climbed back to the .500 mark, both in the PSAC and overall, with a 78-54 win over Gannon on Wednesday at the Convocation Center.
Cal improved to 9-9 in the conference and 12-12 overall. The Vulcans have won three in a row.
Cal, which made 11 three-point field goals, was in control throughout, leading by as many as 30 points in the second half.
Keith Palek scored 12 points, Kaydn Hannah came off the bench and tossed in 11 and Donald Whitehead had 10 for the Vulcans.
Grove City 60, Waynesburg 53: A late 10-0 run gave Grove City a 60-53 victory over visiting Waynesburg and clinched a berth in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference tournament for the Wolverines.
After Waynesburg erased an early 12-point deficit, the game was close the rest of the way. The scored was tied 30-30 at halftime and Waynesburg (3-14, 5-16) led by as many as six points in the second half.
The score was deadlocked at 50-50 with less than three minutes remaining when Grove City (8-9, 10-12) went on the pivotal 10-0 run to pull away.
Antone Baker had a huge game for Waynesburg, scoring a game-high 29 points and grabbing 13 rebounds, also tops in the contest. Baker made 11 of 19 shots.
Matt Popeck scored 12 points and was the only other Yellow Jacket with more than six.
Women’s results
Gannon 76, California 65: Emma Wright and Samantha Pirosko combined for 55 points, powering PSAC West leader Gannon to a 76-65 victory at California.
Wright scored a game-high 28 points, Pirosko had a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds, and the duo combined to make 20 of 29 shots.
Gannon improves to 15-3 in the PSAC and 23-3 overall. The Golden Knights have won five in a row and swept the season series with California (11-7, 15-9).
The difference in the game was the first quarter. After Cal had a 3-2 lead, Gannon went on a 12-0 run and the Vulcans never led again. Gannon was ahead 16-7 after one quarter and 39-25 at halftime.
Rajah Fink led Cal in scoring with 18 points. Ciaira Loyd followed with 16 points and seven assists, and Halle Herrington had 12 points. Allycia Harris grabbed 10 rebounds.
Grove City 88, Waynesburg 44: Grove City had 15 players score at least two points and the Wolverines doubled up host Waynesburg 88-44 in a PAC game.
Grove City (14-3, 14-8) scored 55 points in the first half, led by 27 at halftime and out scored Waynesburg 23-4 in the fourth quarter.
Megan Kallock led the Wolverines with 14 points, Kat Goetz had 13 and Navaeh Ewing 12. The Wolverines have won six straight.
Anika Dansby scored 11 points for Waynesburg (2-15, 2-20) and Tori Wesolowski had 10. The Yellow Jackets have lost nine in a row.
