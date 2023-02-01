Bryn Bezjak poured in a season-high 28 points, which included 5-for-6 shooting from three-point range, and Washington & Jefferson got back on the winning track with a 66-43 road win over Allegheny in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference women’s basketball game Wednesday night.
Bezjak made 10 of 12 shots in the game and helped W&J improve to 14-1 in the conference and 18-2 overall. Allegheny slipped to 10-6, 11-9.
The Presidents built a 36-25 halftime lead and held Allegheny to only 18 points in the second half.
Sarah Berardelli scored 12 points for W&J and Meghan Dryburgh had a game-high 11 rebounds.
Allegheny did not have a player score in double figures.
California 61, Clarion 55: California forged a commanding 19-point lead in the first quarter and then held on for a 61-55 victory over host Clarion in a PSAC West game.
The Vulcans improved to 10-5 in the conference and 14-7 overall. Cal has won four in a row.
Rajah Fink led four Vulcans in double figures with 17 points to with a game-high 15 rebounds.
Halle Herrington followed with 16 points, Ciaira Loyd had 12 and Allycia Harris 10.
Cal led 27-8 after one quarter but Clarion (3-12, 3-17) closed to within 40-28 at halftime. Both teams were held to nine points in the third quarter.
Clarion was able to pull even closer in the fourth quarter because of the shooting of Sierra Bermudez, who scored 19 points, including five three-point field goals.
Westminster 65, Waynesburg 40: Waynesburg was held to two points in the first quarter and host Westminster went on to a 65-40 win in a PAC contest.
Westminster (8-7, 12-8) led 19-2 after the first quarter.
Anika Dansby was the only players in double figures for Waynesburg (2-12, 2-18). She scored 17 points.
