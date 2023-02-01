Basketball NCAA stock

Bryn Bezjak poured in a season-high 28 points, which included 5-for-6 shooting from three-point range, and Washington & Jefferson got back on the winning track with a 66-43 road win over Allegheny in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference women’s basketball game Wednesday night.

Bezjak made 10 of 12 shots in the game and helped W&J improve to 14-1 in the conference and 18-2 overall. Allegheny slipped to 10-6, 11-9.

