Freshman guard Bryn Bezjak came off the bench to score a career-high 18 points and W&J held Chatham scoreless for nearly seven minutes during a decisive fourth-quarter run that gave the Presidents a 57-50 victory in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game Wednesday night.
The victory extends W&J’s winning streak to seven games. The Presidents enter Saturday’s regular-season finale with an overall record of 19-4 and a 16-1 mark in the PAC. The loss drops Chatham to 16-8 overall and 10-7 in the PAC.
A three-point play Julianna Skowron gave Chatham a 43-41 lead with 8:47 to play. However, the Presidents scored 13 consecutive points and held Chatham to 3-for-17 shooting in the pivotal fourth quarter.
W&J’s Meghan Dryburgh posted her eighth double-double of her freshman season, finishing with 11 points and career highs in rebounds (15), assists (7) and blocked shots (3). Piper Morningstar tallied 13 points.
Skowron led Chatham in scoring with 10 points.
California 60, Seton Hill 51: Dejah Terrell had 19 points, 15 rebounds and five assists as California defeated PSAC West leader Seton Hill for the second time this season, 60-51, to create a logjam at the top of the division.
Cal improved to 13-4 in the PSAC and 18-4 overall. The Vulcans have won four straight. Seton Hill is 14-5 in the league and 20-8 overall. Gannon, which defeated Clarion 71-58, is 15-5 in the conference and 20-5 overall.
The Vulcans led by only 22-21 at halftime but stretched the advantage to 42-35 after three quarters. Cal led by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Brioanna Allen was the only other player to score in double figures for cal as she tallied 10 points.
The Vulcans won despite making only one of 20 three-point attempts. They shot better than 50 percent from two-point range and connected on 13 of 14 free throws.
Christiane Frye led Seton Hill with 15 points. Sam Kosmacki (South Fayette) and Cheyenne Trest each scored nine.
Bethany 83, Waynesburg 48: Bethany scored 48 points in the second half and routed host Waynesburg 83-48 in the PAC.
Ashleigh Wheeler scored 17 points, Courtney Walker had 15 and Charleroi graduate Bella Skobel scored 10 for the Bison, who are 9-7 in the conference and 14-9 overall.
Waynesburg (5-12, 5-18) shot only 33 percent but got another productive game from Brooke Fuller, who scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds, which also was tops in the game.
Bethany led 22-7 after one quarter and 35-23 at halftime before making 18 of 33 shots in the second half to pull away fro the win.
Men’s results
Waynesburg 81, Bethany 44: Matt Popeck scored 19 points and Waynesburg ended a four-game slide with an 81-44 thumping of Bethany in the PAC.
The game included two statistical oddities. Waynesburg, which improved to 9-8 in the league and 13-11 overall, did not commit a turnover in the first half and had only one in the first 29 minutes. The Yellow Jackets finished with four turnovers while Bethany committed 22.
The Bison (2-12, 2-16) did not attempt a free throw in the game. Waynesburg was 7-for-8.
Jansen Knotts scored 13 points and John Tastinger for Waynesburg, which led 34-18 at halftime. The Yellow Jackets shot 54 percent in a 47-point second half and had 10 different players score.
California 70, Seton Hill 58: Brent Pegram scored 30 points as California won at Seton Hill, 70-58, in a PSAC West game.
The Vulcans (13-5, 18-6) have won three in a row, though this one was tougher than might have been expected. Seton Hill (3-16, 3-20) trailed by only 34-27 at halftime and closed to within three points in the second half before Cal pulled away during the middle of the half.
Pegram played a big part in Cal building the halftime lead as only three Vulcans cracked the scoring column in the opening 20 minutes.
Zyan Collins finished with 14 points.
Ryan Meis led Seton Hill with 20 points.