Jermaine Hall scored 17 points, leading six California University players in double figures, as the Vulcans rolled to an 86-68 victory over Clarion in a PSAC West men’s basketball game Wednesday at the Convocation Center.

Hall scored 13 of his points in the first half, when Cal (2-4, 5-7) took control by jumping out to a 40-22 halftime lead.

