Jermaine Hall scored 17 points, leading six California University players in double figures, as the Vulcans rolled to an 86-68 victory over Clarion in a PSAC West men’s basketball game Wednesday at the Convocation Center.
Hall scored 13 of his points in the first half, when Cal (2-4, 5-7) took control by jumping out to a 40-22 halftime lead.
Keith Palek had 16 points and a game-high eight rebounds for Cal, which 52 percent. Cam Polak had 13 points and six assists, Donald Whitehead scored 12 points, Kadyn Hannah 11 and K.J. McClurg 10.
Cam Kearney scored a game-high 18 points for Clarion (0-6, 2-10)
Women’s result
California 53, Clarion 43: Rajah Fink had 23 points and 10 rebounds, leading California to a 53-43 PSAC West victory over Clarion.
California (4-2, 8-4), which has won three in a row, led by only 23-22 at halftime before outscoring Clarion 21-8 in the pivotal third quarter.
Fink scored eight of her points in the third quarter and Allycia Harris had six of her 11 in the key quarter.
Cal was able to push its lead to a seemingly confortable 49-35 before Clarion (2-4, 2-9) battled back and closed to within six points with less than two minutes remaining.
Sierra Bermudez led Clarion with 15 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.